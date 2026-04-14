Glasgow University staff went on strike for 24 hours over pay disputes
Workers formed picket lines outside the university’s main gate
On Friday 10th April, staff at the University of Glasgow went on strike over pay disputes
Workers, including administrative staff, cleaners and receptionists, formed picket lines outside the university’s main gate between 8am and 11am.
The strike came after the University and College Employers Association (UCEA) imposed a pay increase of just 1.4 per cent, which is less than half the current rate of inflation.
According to Unison, university staff pay has already been devalued by over 25 per cent since 2008, and pay cuts and lack of funding for the higher education sector have led to a shortage of staff.
The union claimed the current pay for university staff will be additionally corroded by the stark increase of energy bills and the pressures felt from the cost-of-living crisis.
Sophie Watson, the Glasgow University branch chair of Unison said: “University workers are effectively seeing their pay cut ever further. And there simply aren’t enough staff to give students the support they need, particularly when many young people are living away from home for the first time.”
“This puts both students and staff at unnecessary risk. A review last year found systemic problems in student services and made a long list of improvements that are needed, putting greater pressure on the workforce.”
Adrian Moore, the Scotland lead for higher education added: “Universities have been struggling for years with inadequate funding and the value of staff pay has dropped hugely. The UK and Scottish governments must stop looking the other way and step in to protect the future of higher education.
“Universities provide world‑class medical, scientific and technological contributions to industry and train the key workers needed to maintain public services, like nurses, social workers and paramedics.”
“The sector needs a sustainable future and that includes fair pay for staff.”
Ahead of the strike, Glasgow University reached out to students, saying: “You may be aware that UNISON and Unite have called their members to participate in one day of strike action today (Friday 10th April 2026). Although some colleagues will be taking part in this industrial action members of the ASBS and university team are still available to support you.”
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Glasgow University has been contacted for comment.
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