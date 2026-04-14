Glasgow University staff went on strike for 24 hours over pay disputes

4 hours ago

On Friday 10th April, staff at the University of Glasgow went on strike over pay disputes

Workers, including administrative staff, cleaners and receptionists, formed picket lines outside the university’s main gate between 8am and 11am.

The strike came after the University and College Employers Association (UCEA) imposed a pay increase of just 1.4 per cent, which is less than half the current rate of inflation.

According to Unison, university staff pay has already been devalued by over 25 per cent since 2008, and pay cuts and lack of funding for the higher education sector have led to a shortage of staff.

The union claimed the current pay for university staff will be additionally corroded by the stark increase of energy bills and the pressures felt from the cost-of-living crisis.

Sophie Watson, the Glasgow University branch chair of Unison said: “University workers are effectively seeing their pay cut ever further. And there simply aren’t enough staff to give students the support they need, particularly when many young people are living away from home for the first time.”

“This puts both students and staff at unnecessary risk. A review last year found systemic problems in student services and made a long list of improvements that are needed, putting greater pressure on the workforce.”

Adrian Moore, the Scotland lead for higher education added: “Universities have been struggling for years with inadequate funding and the value of staff pay has dropped hugely. The UK and Scottish governments must stop looking the other way and step in to protect the future of higher education.

“Universities provide world‑class medical, scientific and technological contributions to industry and train the key workers needed to maintain public services, like nurses, social workers and paramedics.”