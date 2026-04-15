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Scottish Power doubles student intake for Glasgow employability programme

ScottishPower will take on its largest amount of students yet for its employability scheme “Breaking Barriers”

Millie Simpson | News
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Energy company ScottishPower as doubled its intake for its student employability scheme.

This year the scheme which is called ‘Breaking Barriers’ is planning to take on 15 students, making it the largest group since the programme started nine years ago.

The programme was created by ScottishPower alongside partners Enable and Strathclyde University.

 ‘Breaking Barriers’ works to support students with disabilities in gaining experience in the Scottish energy sector, helping them to access jobs within the industry.

ScottishPower Early careers manager, Rachael Hollinger said: “We’re proud to be welcoming our biggest Breaking Barriers cohort yet.”

She described how the programme aims to create opportunities and give students hands-on experience in the workplace. By giving students this experience, the programme hopes to open doors to students making the Scottish green economy and energy sector more inclusive.

“This programme is all about creating opportunities, building confidence and opening the door to careers in the energy sector.

“By increasing our intake this year, we’re ensuring that every student who needs a placement has access to meaningful, hands-on experience across all areas of our business.”

via Wikipedia Commons

Students will participate in ‘Breaking Barriers’ alongside their Strathclyde University courses at ScottishPower’s headquarters in Glasgow. As part of the programme participants will work on rotational placements within areas such as cyber data analytics as well as environmental and business services.

The new cohort will also have access to support from ‘Friends of breaking barriers’, which is offered by ScottishPower graduates who will be mentoring the new students.

Enable, one of the co-founders working alongside ScottishPower and Strathclyde University to create ‘Breaking Barriers’ emphasised the importance of collaboration between the public and private sector as well as non-governmental organisations to increase inclusivity in the industry and tackle social issues.

The Chief executive of Enable, Theresa Shearer said: “Breaking Barriers demonstrates what can be achieved when the private, public and non-governmental organisation sectors work together to address societal challenges.”

She also stressed the advantages that inclusivity can bring to the organisation and industry. Stating that: “Opening up access to leading universities and employers is not just the right thing to do in terms of equity and inclusion, but it benefits our national economic prosperity and helps to embed diversity at the heart of our organisations.”

Featured image via Wikipedia Commons

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Millie Simpson | News
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