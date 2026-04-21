Cardiff Uni accommodations as Welsh Varsity sports: Who would you cheer for?

5 hours ago

Varsity is back! If you were lucky enough to win the varsity ticket war, you’ll know Cardiff Students’ most anticipated day of the year is right around the corner. There are so many sports to watch, some of them being fan favourites and some more offbeat, but there are some that definitely identify with specific Cardiff Uni accommodations.

Talybont South – Netball

For both Netball and Taly South, attendance for a Wednesday night out is pretty much mandatory. Clearly, the most social accommodation is associated with the Netball players, and this is thanks to the majority of the club being residents, former or present.

Taly South is one of the more populated student halls, as well as Cardiff Uni Netball Club (CUNC) being one of the biggest and popular societies. Cheering for, and watching them score during varsity is one of the highlights of the day, as well as also being a big Taly South meet up. GO CUNC!

Talybont Gate – Rugby

Taly Gate is close to the heart and up there in Cardiff Uni accomodations making it a perfect match for rugby.The varsity rugby add on sold out prior to the general Varsity ticket, illuminating the sports popularity.

Taly Gate is measurably nicer compared to some other residencies, also putting it on a pedestal. To actually watch the Varsity Rugby, you had to pay slightly more, fitting the “posh boy” stereotype of Taly Gate. After all, Cardiff Uni Rugby swanned ahead in the lead with 69-0 last year, evidently highlighting the fact that the experience is worth the price.

University Halls – Any Llanrumney sport

Whether it’s American Football, Lacrosse, Women’s Football, or Ultimate Frisbee; Llanrumney is a bit of a trek away. Just like Uni Halls! Regardless, it can be made better if your flat experience makes up for the distance. In the same way, travelling to Llanrumney for Varsity can also be worthwhile. So long as you’re surrounded with good company, and Cardiff take the lead throughout the day.

Senghennydd Court – Basketball

Watching the basketball last year was unexpectedly one of the best games I watched last year. I underestimated how fast paced, high scoring, and just genuinely enjoyable the game was to be in the audience for. T

he unsuspectingly good and excitable experience can also be said about Senghennyd Court. If you can get behind the shared bathrooms here, you really understand how great of an accommodation it really is. The perfect distance to get to both town and uni, but more specifically: Misfits! It’s an all-round good watch and accommodation, definitely not one to miss!

Talybont North – Golf

Unless you’re a fan of, or you actually play golf, you can understand that it is a little underwhelming. The same could be said for the Taly North accommodation. It has its redeemable quality of being part of the Talybont Residencies but aside from that, it isn’t everyone’s first choice. It sufficiently does the job but it is nowhere near the most popular accommodation or Varsity sport.

Hodge Hall – Canoe Polo

Both Hodge Hall and Canoe Polo are a little more under the radar when it comes to accommodation and Varsity sports. While it’s not the most spoken about sport or residence, they still have their advantages.

Canoe Polo often see wins against other uni’s in their fixtures. Hodge Hall is also perfectly located as it’s on the doorstep of the Arts and Social Studies Library, Lidl, and The Woodville (pretty much the top three locations for a typical Cardiff Uni student). Although they might not be some of the most discussed, they are worth keeping on your radar for next year.

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