Calling all Cardiff social secs! Here at the best themes for the final socials

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The last few weeks of the spring semester are approaching where many social secs are beginning to hand over the reins to the new committee. But over the next few weeks comes many more socials and YOLO trips which means that they need to have the most iconic and memorable themes.

Over the year you’ve probably done the basics such as minions, smurfs or toga’s but the last ones call for the craziest themes. So we’ve compiled some of the best for you to pick from to end the year with a bang.

Around the world/World Cup social

As the world cup approaches this summer everyone will be getting ready to support their country through these competitive games. To add to the fun you can get your society to dress as a country and bring a drink to match the flag colours. Bonus points for quizzes and getting freshers to learn random facts after a few drinks.

Dress as your degree

Perfect for those graduating to get a taste of their future employment. Biologists in lab coats, law students in suits, politics students as Britain’s more “memorable” politicians. This theme is a classic but so good as everyone brings their different ideas to the table whether its a mad chemist or a cool journalist in JOMEC netball.

Pub golf

A classic for a reason. Split into colour-coded teams, hit different pubs as “holes,” and try your best to survive. Chaos and questionable chops are always guaranteed, plus a brutal punishment for the losing team. Make sure you include water holes and penalties as well to the make the games as challenging as possible.

British icons

This is one of the easiest but arguably the most fun. There are so many British icons out there like Gemma Collins, Ali G, or even your favourite supermarket. The more niche the better. Go all out and you’ll be stopped in the YOLO queue just for looking too iconic.

White lies social

Wear your out of pocket lie on a t-shirt. By this point in the year, your probably close with your society so all the truths are out in the open and it’s all inside jokes. Putting something that’s obviously a lie is the best, especially when it’s something you hope just was not true. Perfect for a few reactions and concerning looks throughout the night.

2016 throwback

10 years later 2016 is back and with the continuous trend what would be better than joining in and going for a 2016 aesthetic social. Get your chokers and skinny jeans out and take selfies with your friends using the best Instagram and Snapchat filters. As we know this was the core aesthetic to be ‘cool’ in 2016. Think Tumblr aesthetics, King Kylie era, and nostalgia.

Stalking social

For smaller socials, task the freshers of taking a deep dive into the older members lives, presented in chaotic and brutal PowerPoints. Slightly invasive but very funny. Find their TikToks of 2020 dances they didn’t even know existed.

Shit shirt night

An all-time classic. The more diabolical the shirt, the better. Even better if someone else picks it for you. Maximum embarrassment guaranteed. The best part will be when your in the YOLO crowd or at the bar and someone stops you just to question the thought process of this top.

Brits abroad

A classic end-of-year social as summer rolls in. Whether you lean into full-on British attire, with white vests, sunburn, fake tan, and deeply questionable tattoos. For the less committed, just throw on a football shirt and shorts, because nothing screams British tourist louder.

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