Murder investigation launched following death of woman near Exeter school

A man, who is thought to have known the victim, was arrested on suspicion of muder

3 hours ago

Police have launched a murder investigation after an elderly woman died near a school in Exeter.

Officers were called to carry out a welfare check at 12.40pm on 19th of April 2026 to an address on Millbrook Lane, close to Isca Academy. Paramedics attended the scene but the woman was pronounced dead on arrival.

An elderly man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody as of Monday evening. He is thought to have known the victim.

The Devon Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as isolated. Although they are not anyone else at this time, they have requested any witnesses come forward and any useful dashcam footage is submitted.

If you believe you can help with enquires, please contact the police as soon as possible.

To give a witness statement or submit dashcam footage please contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting the reference number 50260097605.

Devon Police are currently trying to locate the victim’s next of kin.

Detective Inspector Guy Bigger, who is leading the investigation said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened and a cordon has been set up to allow for a thorough investigation of the scene.

“It is believed that the man and the woman were known to each other.

“I would like to reassure the community that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to the death.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area, and we would encourage anyone, if they have any concerns, to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team. Thoughts go to the victim’s loved ones at this time.

“Those affected by this news story should reach out to resources such as Victim Support who aide witnesses, victims, and others connected to and affected by crime.”

If you have been affected by the content of this article, university students in Devon can access wellbeing services here. Anyone can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Google Maps