Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Exeter’s Clifton Hill

2 hours ago

A 49-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing.

The suspect was arrested after the attack on Clifton Hill at approximately 10.40pm on Monday, 23rd March, explained Devon and Cornwall Police.

Officers said the victim, who was a man in his 50s, was in a serious condition in hospital and that his next of kin had been informed.

The suspect remained in custody yesterday, Tuesday 24th March. Later in the afternoon, the police said the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, updated from the initial arrest which was for grievous bodily harm.

The police cordoned off Clifton Hill, Belmont Park and a 40m section of Gordon Road while they carried out foot patrols. They took the tape down at around noon and Gordon Road was reopened to the public.

Devon Live spoke to many residents about the disruption to what is usually a quiet residential area.

One resident said: “There was a lot of screaming and shouting in the street. I saw police, armed police and ambulance. Police dogs too. A lot of commotion, police and ambulances everywhere. Police were here all night.”

Another person said: “I mean, you get a bit of noise in the street sometimes from people who’ve had a drink or whatever but I’ve never seen anything major, nothing like this. You don’t expect it in Exeter. What happened last night was shocking.”

A resident added: “We do have a few problems in the park. I’d say drug related antisocial issues. Generally it’s a nice residential area, one or two students but mainly families live here. What trouble there is tends to happen in the park. I don’t know what happened last night though.”

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone that has any information is asked to contact them by quoting 50260073332.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

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