‘I can’t stop crying’: Jewish student speaks out about anti-semitism at Exeter University

‘I’m sure I’d have had a better time at university if I kept my Jewish identity a secret’

49 mins ago

A student at the University of Exeter has spoken up about their experiences with anti-semitism both on and off campus since starting university.

The anonymous student described facing discrimination for being openly Jewish at university, and the impact it has had on their overall experience.

There are around 80 Jewish students at the university, but many choose to keep their Jewish identity private.

However, this student said they decided to be “out”, adding: “I’m sure I’d have had a better time at university if I kept my Jewish identity a secret.”

The student shared several examples of discrimination they say they have experienced while studying at the university.

They recalled being labelled a “genocidal baby killer” at a party, and said others told people they should not be friends with them. The incident led to a heated debate and allegations, after which the student left the party in tears.

The student also said they had pictures of them, and were “warned to leave nightclubs” for their own safety.

They said: “I was becoming recognisable as the Zionist on campus.

“The problem with being a Jewish student and simply believing in the right of Israel to exist is that people attribute all these other things to you. I don’t agree with the current Israeli government, but, nevertheless, I am made to feel ashamed for what it does.

“I started to really think I had made a big mistake by not staying silent about being Jewish.”

The student also described several incidents that took place on campus.

As part of a group from the university’s Jewish Society, the student helped to set up a stall that aimed to explain Zionism and “who Jews are,” while inviting debate and discussion.

They said people threw liquids over the Israeli flag and accused the group of Islamophobia and genocide.

On another occasion, during pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus, the student said they and friends from the Jewish Society approached demonstrators to talk. They alleged someone from a nearby group spat at them.

“The university investigated and said he was simply ‘clearing his throat'”, they added.

The student also described a lecture about language they said “”became all about the ‘genocide’ in Gaza,” and said that some lecturers have referred to Israel as a “settler colonial state.”

However, the student said their time at university has not been entirely negative. They noted the university has begun monthly check-ins with the Jewish Society, and said they have met supportive people, had positive experiences, and learned to embrace their Jewish identity.

The student also said they began working with “a Jewish refugee charity which supports asylum seekers of all faiths and campaigns for a more compassionate immigration system – applying my Jewish identity to a humanitarian cause when so many have tried to paint me as a hateful bigot.”

Despite this, they said: “A huge part of my university experience has left me feeling terrified, sad and alone, and if I start talking about it, I can’t stop crying.”

A University of Exeter spokesperson said: “The university is committed to eradicating any instances of discrimination, including Antisemitism and harassment that may arise. We are clear that there is absolutely no place on our campuses, or justification for, any instances of hate or harassment of any kind, and we investigate all incidents reported to us.

“We have been working actively with our Jewish staff and student collectives to ensure that there is awareness of the Support and Report pathways. We also have a duty to actively promote the free discussion and interrogation of challenging and sometimes controversial ideas, and to ensure that our academic staff are able to undertake teaching and research without hindrance to their right to freedom of speech within the law.

“We continue to work to ensure an open, diverse and safe community for all our students, staff and visitors and would encourage anyone who may experience any unacceptable behaviour to report it immediately.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout , a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

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