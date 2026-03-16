Sweet treat recipes to bake during summative season in Exeter

7 hours ago

For Exeter students, especially third-years like myself, it’s reaching the overwhelming point in the year where we’re slowly losing our sanity.

Deadline season is hectic. It’s easy to become consumed by endless deadlines while attempting to maintain a social life and actually attend your 9:30am seminars.

I know it feels like there aren’t enough hours in a day, but trust me when I say, having no time for yourself won’t do you any good. We all need breaks – we’re only human after all. And what better way to celebrate the small wins and tasks than baking something delicious?

This year I’ve gotten into baking banana cake (thank you, Grandma) and thought I would spread the joy by suggesting some recipes I’ve tried myself, or just seen online!

Banana cake

First up, my absolute favourite: Banana cake (or bread, if you prefer). It took me 20 years of existence to realise how easy it actually is to bake my favourite dessert. So, naturally, now it’s my mission to make one every month.

The ingredients:

5 oz self-raising flour

1 or 2 bananas

2 oz soft butter

1 egg

5 oz sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla essence (optional)

pinch of salt

Any additional treats, such as cinnamon or chocolate chips

The recipe:

Place the egg, banana(s), sugar, butter, vanilla essence and salt into a mixing bowl and blend until it’s a smooth consistency. Then, sieve the flour in the bowl and mix just long enough to combine thoroughly. Bake in a greased square tin for 30-40 minutes at 160-170°C.

Betty Crocker brownie mix

The Betty Crocker brownie mix may not technically be baking from scratch, but it’s so much easier for busy uni students! My housemate and I were a bit obsessed with it last year. I’m not lying when I say it’s probably the best brownie I’ve ever had. All you have to do is follow the steps on the carton – it’s a quick three-step process:

Heat oven as directed on carton and grease the bottom of the pan Stir the brownie mix, water, oil and eggs in a bowl until well blended. Then, spread in the pan Bake as directed or until toothpick inserted two inches from side of pan comes out almost clean

NYC style chocolate chip cookies

If you’re a fan of gooey cookies, this one’s for you! I haven’t tried baking these myself yet, but I came across a video recipe online and was honestly drooling.

The ingredients:

2 1/2 cups of all purpose flour

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp corn starch

1 cup dark brown sugar

3 tbsp granulated sugar

1 egg + 1 egg yolk

1 cup unsalted butter

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup milk chocolate chunks

Pinch of salt

1/2 tsp instant coffee

The recipe from the video says:

“In a bowl or stand mixer add cubed cold butter. Beat on high until creamy for about 2 min. Add in brown sugar and granulated sugar. Beat again for 2-3 min on high until well combined. Add in the egg and egg yolk along with the with vanilla bean paste. Mix on high for 3-4 min until everything is well incorporated.

“In a separate bowl add all purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, corn starch, instant coffee. Mix to combine.

“Gradually add dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Add in chocolate. Mix until just combined, do not over mix the batter at this stage.

“Scoop 6 ounces tall cookie dough balls on baking sheet.

“Freeze the dough balls for at least 2 hours or overnight.

“Pre heat oven to 350 F. Place 3-4 cookies on a prepared baking sheet, leaving approximately 4 inches of space in between each cookie. Bake for 16-18 min or until the edges are golden and crispy and center is chewy and soft. Let cool completely before serving and enjoy.”

Oven baked s’mores

When I was a college, my friends and I made oven baked s’mores all the time. Not only is it super easy (you just chuck it in the oven), it’s so delicious. Also, it’s perfect for sharing – maybe for a movie night with your housemates? All you have to do is bake a layer of chocolate and marshmallows in a tray until gooey and golden. Then, once ready, get out your biscuits ready for dipping!

Mini-egg chocolate crispy cups

And finally, here’s an easy recipe that’s perfect with Easter just around the corner! These honestly take me back to my childhood, and they taste amazing.

The ingredients:

200g milk chocolate

4 tbsp (smooth) peanut butter

40g rice crispies

30g mini eggs, lightly crushed

The recipe from the video says:

“Melt the chocolate in a large bowl in the microwave for 10 second bursts until smooth. Add the peanut butter and stir. Add the rice crispies, stirring again. Portion into the mini muffin tray (I like to use an ice cream scoop for this). Add a little nest of mini eggs on top and press them down slightly. Set in the fridge for 1-2 hours then enjoy! Will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for 2-3 weeks.”

So, remember to take a break from working hard and look after yourselves. Happy baking!

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