Here’s the ultimate guide to St. Paddy’s Day in Exeter

8 hours ago

St Patrick’s Day is just around the corner this Tuesday, which means it’s time to bring out the green and the Guinness.

As a university that “bleeds green,” St. Paddy’s is a great excuse to show some university spirit and maybe even get lucky, whatever that may mean for you.

Whether you’re looking for a big night out or to experience a bit of Irish culture, there’s somewhere to celebrate for everyone.

Traditional Irish pub nights

Exeter has a host of popular pubs offering atmospheric, jovial St. Paddy’s Day offers. Stop by the Ship Inn on the 17th for traditional live music and food, or get tickets for The Black Horse’s fancy dress party. For Irish ambience all year round, check out The Stand-Off, a local Irish Pub. Of course, don’t forget to grab a Guinness (or 10) and dress in your luckiest outfit. Can’t decide where to go? Try an Irish pub crawl across Exeter and see where you end up.

Irish day party at TP

On Sunday, the 15th of March, Timepiece hosted a massive St Paddy’s Day Party to kick off the week of celebrations. For those who managed to secure a ticket, lucky you! Enjoying DJs, day drinking, and camaraderie to set the tone for the 17th. If you’re still looking to get your Shamrock on, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the holiday in Exeter fashion throughout the week.

Festive pres

Irish Culture is famous for community values. If you aren’t keen on pub nights out but want to still enjoy a festive and exciting St. Patrick’s Day, hosting a St. Paddy’s pres or house party brings the luck of the Irish to you. Set a dress-theme, like the classic all-green or Irish celebrities and deck out your house with appropriate accessories, snacks and drinks. Spend time with old friends and make some new ones before heading out to a club night of your choice if you so chose.

Clubbing

Of course, no St. Paddy’s Day in Exeter (or day in general) is complete without themed club nights. Fever & Boutique are hosting a “Lucky” event on the 17th, where club-goers can dress up in green and get their jig on to club classics.

If you want to keep the party going, head to Timepiece on Wednesday night and enjoy a Shamrock-green Venom if a pint isn’t quite your style. The best thing about Clubbing for St Paddy’s Day is that the fun doesn’t have to start or end with one event.

If you feel ambitious, get your best mates together for a pub crawl pres before heading to Timepiece until midnight, then straight on to Fever and finally Vaults to end the night. Bonus points to whoever can leave for the next spot without anyone else noticing, Irish goodbye style.

Wholesome activities

For those not drinking or looking to reconnect with nature this St. Paddy’s, there are, of course, options to celebrate your way. If you like to be in the kitchen, for example, try baking some traditional Irish goods like Soda Bread.

With the weather getting so nice out, it’s a great time to pay homage to the Emerald Isle by taking a walk through Exeter’s many green spaces, parks or down the Quayside. Hikes nearby for the more adventurous include Mincinglake Valley Park, Ludwell Valley Park or even Dartmoor National Park. Who knows, maybe you’ll even find a leprechaun!

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