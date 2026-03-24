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‘Money is taboo’: Exeter University students hit hard by cost of living crisis

Students have to make big sacrifices to afford life in Exeter

Lara van Soest | News
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As the term comes to a close, many students across the UK finds themselves strapped for cash as funds run low.

Yet, according to students at the University of Exeter, this financial stress is something that occurs all year round.

With Student Finance England not providing enough to even cover rent for many Exeter students, most people have to find employment to support their studies. While this can be a widely beneficial contribution to their community, many students find their jobs are stressful distractions which can take students away from their studies and even lower their grades.

But what makes living here so expensive?

Well, firstly, rent prices in Exeter are high. With average rent prices at £185 a week (£740 a month), it is understandable that many will struggle.

Secondly, the cost of living crisis means that food shops are getting increasingly expensive. So much so that many students have had to sacrifice nutrition just to get by.

On top of that, for any student to have a social life means spending money on club tickets, drinks, and food. The cost of alcoholic beverages in establishments is on the rise. One student said that a local pub raised the price of a pint from £4.80 to £6.70 over three years. Not to mention the hefty price for a venom in one of Exeter’s most popular nightclubs: Timepiece.

In a RadioExe interview, a student said that to have a good night out, it would mean spending up to £100.

Other expenses include society memberships, gym memberships, and general expenses to maintain a house or flat. All of which aren’t cheap.

To combat this, many students find themselves sacrificing social lives, hobbies, and their own health, just to subside themselves at university.

An Exeter student noted that although there is a fridge in the library which contains free going out of date food, it is not accessible to all students, especially those who struggle to get to campus, or live further away in cheaper accommodation.

Whilst the university does offer hardship funds to students, many are left between being unable to qualify for this, and not receiving enough student finance to cover living costs.

With a Pret, Starbucks, and Sushi outlet on campus, it is certainly easy to spend alarming amounts on food or drink while studying.

There is a saver kitchen on campus, offering cheaper meals, but is this enough to support students who are facing financial hardship?

Culture at the University of Exeter can make money a difficult topic. Many do not speak about their money issues, admitting they felt it was a taboo topic, while others believe it adds to pressure for students to lie about their finances.

The large proportion of privately educated students at Exeter does mean that many can feel insecure about their financial situations and class backgrounds. Although the university works to be inclusive, the fact is the stereotypes are mostly true.

Exeter is a small place, and options are limited. Many students struggle to find employment, and even when they do, they can find that the hours they need to work to sustain themselves aren’t compatible with their studies.

For students today, saving money means sacrifice. It is not impossible to afford a student life in Exeter, but it isn’t entirely easy either. For example, walking instead of taking public transport or taxis, cutting down on social events and being conscious about budgeting food are all steps that can be taken to make a weekly budget more manageable.

Students in Exeter have to be organised and think ahead, prioritising necessity over spontaneity and being vigilant with budgeting.

While Exeter may be a university city on the more expensive side, it is still possible to have a good time here without breaking the bank, it’s just all about the decisions you make and the priorities you have.

With all this said, it’s worth thinking about how specific to Exeter this issue is. Is the culture in the student body making financial hardship a taboo? Or, do changes need to be made by universities and governments to ensure that student finance can be distributed more fairly?

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Lara van Soest | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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