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20-year-old student crashes into Exeter’s The Imperial Wetherspoons while drink-driving

The police found an open bottle of vodka and cans of alcohol in the car

Katie Smith | News
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A 20-year-old student has pled guilty to crashing into a Wetherspoons pub while over the legal alcohol limit.

Frasier Dare of Dinham Crescent, Exeter, hit The Imperial pub on Wednesday 11th February 2026.

The court heard security staff saw Frasier speeding down New North Road, with his girlfriend and two other passengers.

He crashed into the pub’s metal fencing and the wheels of his red Citroen mounted a brick wall.

While the passengers fled from the scene, Frasier tried to reverse the car but after failing to do so he grabbed his keys and ran. The police search found an open bottle of vodka and cans of alcohol within the vehicle.

Officers attended his address and spoke to his mother and sister and the court heard that his sister had received a message from him admitting he had been drink-driving.

Just before midnight, Frasier handed himself in at Exeter Police Station. He initially said he had no memory of the incident but proceeded to correct officers when they said he crashed into a wall by noting that it was actually a fence.

The communications student has no previous conviction and was working as a delivery driver before the incident,

Frasier pleaded guilty to the offence and in mitigation, his lawyer stated he was still grappling with a close familial bereavement saying that: “At the time of the incident he was drinking a lot more than he normally would” and that “He panicked, he wasn’t thinking.”

He was banned by magistrates from the road for 20 months, and imposed a fine of £120 which was reduced from £180 due to his early guilty plea.

He is also required to pay a surcharge of £48 and costs of £85.

Featured image via Google Maps

Katie Smith | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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