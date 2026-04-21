Here are the best day trips to take from Lancaster

Cause why not escape exam revision with a cheeky day trip to the Lakes?

3 hours ago

It’s exam season, so a day off to explore some of the amazing places just a bus or train ride away might be just what you need.

Perhaps as an end of exams reward, a trip to Preston clubbing or simply a walk in the Lake District might be just what you need.

So here’s a rundown of the best day trips to take from Lancaster.

Morecambe

Only a bus or train ride away, Morecambe is a lovely day out.

There’s the beach, as well as an assortment of activities, including bowling, a trampoline park and laser tag.

Morecambe also makes a great summer evening break from studying, as a chance to explore some of the local scenery without a car. You can also even spot some areas of Cumbria across the bay.

As it is within the Bay Area, included on a Stagecoach bus pass, so you can travel there for free.

You can get to Morecombe on any of the following buses: 100, 1, 1a and 41. But, if the bus isn’t your vibe, or you don’t have a bus pass, you can always get the train too, which is £2.75 return from Lancaster with a railcard.

Manchester

Manchester is just an hour away, with open returns costing around £15 with a railcard, and two of the universities are within walking distance of the Manchester Oxford Road station, if you fancy a change of scenery to your pre-exam lock-in in the Lancs uni library.

For the shoppers, there is the Arndale Centre, within walking distance of both Manchester Piccadilly and Oxford Road, or there’s the Trafford Centre, which can be accessed via the 250 bus, which leaves from Piccadilly Gardens. There is also a range of bars and pubs to explore.

Lake District

Although areas of the Lake District are challenging to access without a car, the 555 bus does allow access to many sections.

There is also a train to Windermere from Lancaster, which leaves every two hours most days. Whether you fancy a walk or simply exploring the villages and looking out at the views, the Lake District has it all.

Lots of the towns and villages have numerous independent shops, allowing for an explore and a bit of a change of pace from uni life.

Preston

Although, unfortunately, not being covered by the Bay bus pass, Preston is still easily accessible by the bus (the 40 or 41) or by train.

There is an array of nightclubs and bars that offer a different experience to those in Lancaster, so if you’re looking for something new to spice up your night outs, this could be the trip for you.

The final bus (41) of the day leaves after 11 pm, and the first train is around 5am, with some nightclubs not closing until 5.30/6am.

Level is also a chance to do some bowling, darts, crazy golf or laser tag. Fishergate shopping centre is also located close to the train station, allowing for a wander around the shops.

Liverpool

Similar to Manchester, Liverpool Lime Street is an easy train ride from Lancaster. Royal Albert Docks (a 20 minute walk from the train station) is home to restaurants, bars, museums, galleries and shops.

With converted 19th century warehouses, the area is also historic, with museums including the Museum of Liverpool, the international museum of slavery and the Beatles Story Museum.

There is also a food street market, called the Baltic Market; however, this is a half an hour walk from the station.

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