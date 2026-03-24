‘You should really touch grass’: Nine ways to experience nature in Lancaster this spring

Need some fresh air and a break from studying? Try these spots

5 hours ago

As we start to leave the dreary winter weather behind us and head in to spring, it’s the perfect time to get out and experience nature. Soak up the sun (which is rare and treasured in Lancaster), take a nature walk, or picnic with friends.

Whether it’s on campus or in town, there are plenty of great spots to get some much needed reprieve from your uni workload and enjoy some fresh air.

Lancaster Canal

Located near Aldi, the Lancaster canal is the northernmost canal in England.

It walks you along a beautifully scenic transition from city to tree lined countryside, with a vast range of wildlife to see along the way. Stroll past paddocks of horses and sheep, and walk alongside the ducks and swans that swim down the canal.

You’re almost guaranteed to see some fellow pedestrians or cyclists on the path, which is dappled with sunshine through the trees shade. Plus, there’s some great pubs along the way.

The Lancaster Canal Trust also hosts walks and events.

River Lune

Much like the canal, the river flows from the city centre into a beautiful woodland. Is there a better view than a blue sky over a body of water? Especially if there is a boat on it.

Lune Aqueduct

Tying the previous two together, is the Lune Aqueduct.

We all love a body of water, so what about two? Let’s hope the classic Ghostbusters saying, “don’t cross the streams” doesn’t apply here, because that’s exactly what this aqueduct does.

Following a signposted route along the canal from Aldi, it’s a scenic walk to the Lune Aqueduct. Follow the canal as it crosses over the river on the aqueduct, sometimes you can even see rowing boats passing along the river underneath.

Fairfield Nature Reserve

Another great stop along the canal is the Fairfield Nature Reserve.

It’s a small loop which gives you a great viewing spot of the Lancaster Castle between the trees. It’s another great spot to see some sheep, which I, as a Yorkshire girl, love.

It’s a pretty short walk in itself, but worth it none-the-less, especially as it comes into spring and you may see a lamb. However, it does tend to be a little muddy when wet.

Williamson Park

I’m sure we’ve all seen the breathtaking Ashton memorial from afar when walking around Lancaster or catching a bus between town and campus, but have you ever actually been to Williamson park?

Maybe this spring is your chance – The Ashton Memorial, located in Williamson park is reason to visit alone. Commissioned by Lord Ashton as a tribute to his late wife, the historic structure was completed in 1909.

As well as the breathtaking memorial, Williamson park also has much more to offer, woodland walks, great views, and beautiful scenery, as well as a mini zoo, and a butterfly house and if that’s not enough to tempt you, maybe the cafe and free Wifi will.

The Woodland Walk

We’ve looked at some of the great spots in town, now time for campus.

Running around the perimeter of campus, the woodland walk is a great way to get some fresh air and a stretch of your legs if you don’t want to have to leave campus. It also leads out onto a path by County College that you can follow if you get a rare sunny day and fancy walking into town.

The Campus Ducks

The unsung heroes of Lancaster University.

Im sure everyone’s been there, you’re having a hectic and stressful day on campus when you see a duck roaming around campus and it’s an instant serotonin boost. From waddling around Alex square, chilling on the grass by Fylde college, begging for food by Spar or Greggs, or even sneaking into the townhouse kitchens, these little guys are everywhere.

It’s probably harder to go a whole day on campus without seeing a duck than it is to find one. I once heard someone ask whether the slopes around Edward Roberts Court were for the ducks, and though I highly doubt that’s true, we love our campus ducks.

Norma

Bring the outside in.

Norma, who arrived in 2020 as a replacement to her predecessor, Norman, is the tree inside the library. I’m not sure how desperate you’d need to be to consider looking at an indoor tree as getting out in nature, but who knows what deadline season will bring.

County Main Tree

While the County Main building may look like a bland, concrete egg carton, the tree in the centre is truly a marvel. The over 200 year old oak was preserved in the building process and still lives inside the structure built around it today.

Any Gilmore Girls fan knows the importance of a good study tree at university, and I think the tree in County Main fits that bill and is a great nature study spot that even Rory Gilmore would approve of.

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