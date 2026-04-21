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Move aside Billie: Hailey Bieber was the OG Justin super fan according to wild viral theory

There’s ‘evidence’ from over a decade ago

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Justin and Hailey Bieber arranged for Billie to perform One Less Lonely Girl at his Coachella show last weekend, but many people say Hailey Bieber is the original JB fan who actually won.

Just like millions of other Gen Z girls, Billie Eilish was. massive Justin Bieber fan. She had her dreams come true at Coachella last weekend, when she got the special One Less Lonely Girl treatment as Justin sang to her during his show. The singer posted an update on her Instagram that she was “still crying” after the full-circle moment, and even her mum thanked Justin.

But if you were in the Justin/Hailey/Selena trenches in 2024, you’ll know there’s a widely circulated theory that Hailey was a Justin Bieber fan with the right connections—their awkward first meet, facilitated by her dad,  actor Stephen Baldwin is forever part of their joint digital footprint.

But a brutal 19-minute YouTube video called Hailey Bieber’s Dangerous Decade-Long Obsession by YouTube channel Internet Oddities hyper-analysed all of Justin and Hailey’s interactions before they ended up dating. They shared multiple paparazzi photos and live performances that show a young Hailey in the background. They also shared footage from a self-proclaimed ex-Justin Bieber fan who claimed that Hailey used to DM her, asking about Justin’s activities in New York.

Hailey has denied being a massive fan in a 2019 interview with Vogue.

“I was never a superfan of him or of anyone,” she said. “It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years, we had a weird age gap.”

Of their first proper meet, Hailey said: “One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’ Over time, he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically].”

They broke up for a short period of time, which Hailey described as a “dramatic” time period for them.

“Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” she said, “Fizzled would not be the right word—it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.”

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More on: Billie Eilish Celebrity Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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