The huge wages the MAFS cast earned in lucrative jobs before the show prove who needs fame

5 hours ago

Do we think they want love, or money and fame? It’s a tale as old as time. Well, the wages some of the MAFS Australia 2026 cast members were earning in their jobs before the show might give us some sort of idea.

Do they really need the career boost? Are they greedy for even more? Some of the cast members have been revealed as mega rich already, whereas for others, MAFS could be the springboard they need.

Here are the average earnings the cast could be expecting to earn in their jobs outside the show, based on salary expectations of their job title, in the area they are working in. This might go just *some* of the way to showing who’s already got the big bucks.

Chris – $70k (AUD) or £37k

Chris’ salary is hard to pin down, because he’s a gym owner and farmer, so it would be based on the success of both businesses, and how much he’s paying himself. According to reports, gym owners in New South Wales on average earn around $70k, then add his farming earnings on to that.

Stella $71k (AUD) or £38k

When she’s not falling in love with Filip, Stella works as a beauty technician in New South Wales. According to Indeed, this has an average salary expectation of $71k.

Gia – $75k (AUD) or £40k

Gia works as a disability support worker, which carries an average salary of around $75k. That being said, Gia is *believed* to be a millionaire from other career ventures she’s had.

She’s modelled, tried her hand at a music career, and had a glam life in LA brushing shoulders with celebs before returning to Aus. Analysis from AnyBusiness.com.au has estimated she could have been making up to $800k per year in the past, during some of her peak earning times.

Sam – $85k (AUD) or £45k

After spending time in the US, Sam was inspired by the fitness culture there, and brought that energy back to Adelaide. Sam now owns a fitness studio, so again his wage is hard to pin down. On average, in his area, this could be earning him around the $85k mark.

Filip – $85k (AUD) or £45k

Filip works as a carpenter, and ahead of the show said he had his life and work on track, now all he needed to complete the picture was a wife. Fingers crossed!

Bec – $90k (AUD) or £48k

When she’s not causing drama on MAFS, Bec works as an account manager. Where she is from, this has an average salary of around $90k.

Scott – $100k (AUD) or £53k

Scott runs multiple businesses and is focused on expanding his commercial portfolio. He is the owner of three businesses. He established the McCristal Motors dealership, followed by a brokerage firm, and he also owns a jet ski repair mechanic shop.

Alissa – $107k (AUD) or £56k

Outside of the show, Alissa works as a nurse. In her area, this carries an average salary of $107k. She also works as a social media manager, so could be making more money from that as well.

Rachel – $110k (AUD) or £58k

Rachel works as a team leader. It’s been estimated that in Victoria she could be earning around $110k in this role.

David – $110k (AUD) or £58k

David is a corporate guy. He works in e-commerce and manages multiple side ventures, including digital content projects. Prior to the show, he described himself as a “hustler” and he has multiple side hustles, including being a rapper, and hosting a YouTube dating show.

According to SEEK, the average E-commerce product manager salary in Queensland is around $110k.

Steven – $127k (AUD) or £67k

Erm, has it completely passed me by that Steven is a marine technician?! He kept that quiet! He also runs his own business fixing boats.

Danny – Six figures

Danny is secretly mega rich. No wonder Bec wants to lock him down so much. Away from the experiment, Danny works in real estate and finance. Reports have suggested his company recently turned over a staggering $9.6million. He’s earning huge commission on multi-million dollar properties, meaning he’s definitely got a huge net worth.

Stephanie – $680k (AUD) or £357k

Stephanie works in real estate, and it would appear she’s very good at it. She has claimed she made $680k AUD (£357,340) just last year alone. According to her Insta bio, she’s sold $5.65million of property so far in 2026. She sold $31.5million of property in 2025, and $33million in 2024. She’s the richest of all the cast members this year.

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