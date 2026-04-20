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Welsh Varsity is here and this is everything you need to know

Welsh Varsity is so back!!

Keya Patel | Guides, News
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In its 27th year the annual Welsh Varsity between Cardiff University and Swansea University is back. Following the ticket war in February hopefully you have all collected your varsity tickets, t-shirts and your YOLO wristbands (if you were fortunate enough to win the ticket war) ahead of the big day on Wednesday 22nd April.

Those of you blessed enough to get rugby or YOLO tickets, congrats, but if not hopefully this article can help.

Over the weekend the rowing, karate and sailing events took place at both Cardiff Bay and the Cardiff Student’s Union getting a head start on the main day. On Tuesday 21st April, the equestrian, water polo, athletics and cycling competitions are also being held across Cardiff, so look at the Cardiff Student Union, Welsh Varsity website for all information about timings and locations for all the events.

Now for the big day: Wednesday 22nd April, a day full of fun, rivalry and drinking.

What to see

This year with a slight change of there being more wristbands for different sport access including hockey, netball, basketball or freshers rugby it makes it slightly easier to plan out your day. As mentioned the full timetable is on the Cardiff Student’s Union website so you can discuss amongst friends what schedule works the best for you.

For those with rugby tickets: Women’s rugby starts at 3.30pm at Cardiff Arms followed by the men’s rugby at 6pm. If you did not get the rugby package, The Taf is showing the games live so head there if you fancy watching them.

Those individuals who did not manage to get the rugby package, it’s okay there are still over 30 different sporting events happening that you can go see. For example, there is the netball at 10.30am and men’s football at 1:30pm.

Alcohol

Alcohol is not allowed to be brought into sporting venues and bag searches and security will take place across all venues. However, alcohol is available to be purchased at Cardiff Arms Park, Llanrumney Sports Fields and Sophia Gardens.

Other places to get alcohol between events could be Spoons but be warned that it will be busy, as well as places like The Taf. Just be careful as you are not able to bring this onto the premises of any venues and will not be let in if your too drunk.

Food

Food is permitted in events and refreshments can be found on site throughout the day at Sport Wales, Sophia Gardens, Llanrumney Sports Fields, Cardiff Arms Park and the Cardiff Students’ Union.

Additionally, The Taf is serving up game fueling breakfasts and Varsity food specials throughout the day. These include Varsity slushies and Varsity-themed burgers.

Traveling to Llanrumney and Cardiff International Pool

If you are going to Llanrumney shuttle busses will leave from Senghennydd Road starting at 9.30am, and the buses will return from Llanrumney to the city centre (Sport Wales/ Sophia Gardens) from 1-5pm.

For travel to the Cardiff International Pool, shuttle buses will leave from Corbett Road or Museum Place TBC between 8:15am-4.30pm. These buses will return on a loop between Corbett Road or Museum Place and Cardiff International Pool.

YOLO

That’s right, the long awaited Varsity YOLO is back, and it’s a full building takeover. So get there early to secure your silent disco headphone’s

Entry is from 9pm for those with the wristband, and those who are crazy enough to queue, door tickets will be available from 11pm subject to capacity.

If you’re one of the many who did not manage to secure YOLO tickets, don’t fret, heading to Misfits or even into town to Live Lounge to continue your fun is always an option.

Don’t forget

Along with your wristbands and rugby tickets (if you got lucky), wear your varsity t-shirts with pride, and rock the red face paint. Hopefully you will end the night with a bang.

Let’s bring home the varsity trophy once more. Go Cardiff!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Feature image via Canva

Keya Patel | Guides, News
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