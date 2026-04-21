Lancaster University’s Management School named as finalist in Educate North Awards 2026

Lancaster University is amongst six institutions up for this prestigious award

5 hours ago

Lancaster University Management School (LUMS) has been shortlisted for being named the Business School of the Year’ and Law School of the Year at the Educate North Awards 2026.

As well as this, it has being nominated for the Digital and AI Innovation award in the university sector (as part of The Manchester Metropolitan University Centre for Enterprise).

The Educate North Awards (ENAs) aim to celebrate “excellence, word-class achievements and improvement” across universities and higher education establishments in the north of England, with this year’s awards presented by TV presenter, Lucy Meacock.

For the ENA Business School of the Year award, Lancaster University is amongst the likes of Newcastle University Business School and local institution University of Lancashire who have been shortlisted for the award. Other nominees are Salford Business School, Teesside University International Business School and Huddersfield Business School.

Professor Claire Leitch, Executive Dean of LUMS, has said: ‘This is a wonderful recognition for LUMS and our efforts to strengthen teaching innovation, student engagement and staff development.

“I am proud to lead a school that has such a strong sense of collegiality and community, and that is dedicated to elevating education levels on the back of our research-intensive structure.”

“SIME’s results show how LUMS shapes debates on scholarship regionally, nationally and internationally. We are building a blueprint for sustained excellence for both learners and educators.”

SIME (Centre for Scholarship and Innovation in Management and Education) is what has scored recognition for the school. The organisation aims to promote excellence and innovation in management education, and cultivate an original and prolific curriculum for students.

For the Law School of the Year’award, Lancaster University School of Law is up against Durham Law School; Edge Hill University’s School of Law and Criminal Justice; Northumbria Law School; University of Chester’s Law School; and Liverpool John Moore University School of Law and Justice Studies.

Lancaster University’s Law School is widely regarded as a top 30 department for its subject in the UK, and is amongst the best law schools in the North-West of England.

The Educate North Awards 2026 ceremonial event will take place on Thursday 7th May, at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground (The Point).

Featured image via YouTube.

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