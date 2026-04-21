The Tab

What on earth is The Durham Shallot? The latest addition to Durham’s satire scene

A chat with the founder of Durham’s new satire page

May Thomson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

You’ve probably all seen The Durham Shallot on your socials this week – as well as a slew of other accounts in the allium family… The Durham Shallot (@the.durham.shallot) is an Instagram satire page, inspired by The Onion, bringing the people of Durham beautiful stories such as “Student Launches Campus-Wide Search for Man Who Owes Them £30” and “Durham University to Award ChatGPT a Degree.”

We spoke to the founder of The Durham Shallot about their motivations for starting Durham’s newest satire page. Here’s everything you need to know:

Why does Durham need The Shallot?

When asked why they started the account, the founder, a Durham University student, said: “To finally bring real journalism to the students of Durham.”

Can’t say that didn’t hurt.

When asked why they think this project may be successful, the creator told us: “[The Durham Shallot provides] the news stories people actually want to read.”

How can I get involved in writing for The Durham Shallot?

For those interested in getting involved in writing for this satire page, “in future, [they] are looking to take submissions with credit, but for the moment [they] don’t want to have more writers than readers. Like other student newspapers.” Word on the street is that the last comment here may relate to an upcoming satire piece.

When asked for some word of wisdom: “As a random fucker on the streets of Durham said, the death of democracy is marked by the death of comedy.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.  

More on: Instagram Meme Social University
May Thomson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

‘Boredom sparks creativity’: A look into Durham’s newest clothing brand, The Ellipsis Project

Durham city centre office block set for transformation into 45 student flats

Here’s a list of the top 10 items you’ll find in every Durham student’s room

Latest
mafs australia gia scott fifth commitment ceremony

MAFS’s Gia has a rather unexpected reason for storming out the fifth commitment ceremony

Claudia Cox

She claims she didn’t leave due to the receipts drama

Why communication from Celeste Rivas’ family has been so limited during D4vd investigation

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They abruptly cancelled a press conference yesterday

Chilling resurfaced D4vd TikTok video aligns with timeline as he faces murder charges

Hebe Hancock

The case was described as a ‘brutal and horrific murder’

I caught meningitis after a house party in my first year at Glasgow University

Anna Williamson

Ross Simpson, who contracted the disease in 2023, says he is lucky there was no outbreak

Justin Bieber

Tut tut: Coachella hit with chunky fine because of a naughty two minutes in Justin Bieber’s set

Kieran Galpin

Totally worth it though

The scathing final text message rant Juliette sent Joel after she quit MAFS Australia 2026

Hayley Soen

It was so bad he blocked her

New police update as victim in ‘critical condition’ after Mayfair car crash incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Two victims are still in hospital

Influencer apologises for leaving baby alone in holiday hotel room while she had a foot massage

Hayley Soen

‘Did we not learn from Madeleine McCann?’

What on earth is The Durham Shallot? The latest addition to Durham’s satire scene

May Thomson

A chat with the founder of Durham’s new satire page

Every steamy detail Justin Bieber has dished about his ‘crazy’ s*x life with Hailey

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t hold back

Meet the Birmingham student who ran a marathon a day for charity whilst on a year abroad

Ciara Daffin

As if running one marathon wasn’t hard enough

D4vd

D4vd’s parents ‘not surprised’ as they react to him being charged with murder of 14-year-old girl

Kieran Galpin

‘We are disappointed’

Singer D4vd’s first day in court as he faces death penalty for murder of 14-year-old Celeste

Hayley Soen

What happened was described as ‘brutal and horrific’

Former X Factor contestant RielleUK named and pictured as she’s charged after London crash

Hebe Hancock

Police have urged people not to share the video

MAFS’ Scott reveals wild demand Gia kept making off camera that ‘pushed him away’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so unfair

The Cardiff Tab is recruiting editors – come join the family (you won’t regret it)

Mischa Denney-Richards

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Thursday 30th April

ai text song tiktok

Step by step, here’s exactly how to turn your texts into the AI songs trending on TikTok

Francesca Eke

Some of these would have been in the UK top 10 back in 2016

Attention: Applications to join The King’s Tab editorial team are now open, and we want YOU

Isabella Zbucki

Applications close at 11.59pm on Thursday 30th April

Sheffield students to support international talent at CŌNTAINED

Freya Woodcock

Ready for a DJs Bank Holiday takeover in Sheffield?

MAFS Australia’s Stella reveals ‘stressful condom situation’ that caused vasectomy comment

Ellissa Bain

Here’s the missing context