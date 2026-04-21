What on earth is The Durham Shallot? The latest addition to Durham’s satire scene

2 hours ago

You’ve probably all seen The Durham Shallot on your socials this week – as well as a slew of other accounts in the allium family… The Durham Shallot (@the.durham.shallot) is an Instagram satire page, inspired by The Onion, bringing the people of Durham beautiful stories such as “Student Launches Campus-Wide Search for Man Who Owes Them £30” and “Durham University to Award ChatGPT a Degree.”

We spoke to the founder of The Durham Shallot about their motivations for starting Durham’s newest satire page. Here’s everything you need to know:

Why does Durham need The Shallot?

When asked why they started the account, the founder, a Durham University student, said: “To finally bring real journalism to the students of Durham.”

Can’t say that didn’t hurt.

When asked why they think this project may be successful, the creator told us: “[The Durham Shallot provides] the news stories people actually want to read.”

How can I get involved in writing for The Durham Shallot?

For those interested in getting involved in writing for this satire page, “in future, [they] are looking to take submissions with credit, but for the moment [they] don’t want to have more writers than readers. Like other student newspapers.” Word on the street is that the last comment here may relate to an upcoming satire piece.

When asked for some word of wisdom: “As a random fucker on the streets of Durham said, the death of democracy is marked by the death of comedy.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.