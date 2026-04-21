Sheffield students to support international talent at CŌNTAINED

3 hours ago

Sheffield’s ‘CŌNTAINED’ DJ event is returning, bringing headline acts alongside local Sheffield student talent.

The festival takes place across two Bank Holiday Sundays, 3rd and 24th May, with tickets now in their third and final release.

The multi-stage event, which began in 2024, is heading into its second year.

Finn McGrath, director of CŌNTAINED, said: “It was always about showcasing some of the city’s best up-and-coming selectors and underground electronic music promoters.

“Two years on, nothing has changed. This year we are bringing some huge names to the city with SOLARDO, JOSHWA, BUSHBABY, JOE ROLET, TRE REYNOLDS and TOMIKE.”

Alongside the headline acts, student DJs are also taking to the stage, including members of the Where’s That DJ Collective.

Member Dougal Innes, known as DOUGIE, said: “I’m incredibly excited to be playing on the same stages as some of the leading names in the house music industry. CŌNTAINED is a great opportunity for me as a student DJ to get my name out there a little bit more.”

Students from both the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University are participating in the festival, adding to its appeal among the city’s student community.

The surrounding nightlife and strong support from locals are what promise to make CŌNTAINED extra special.

Jamie Reed, known as JIIM, also from Where’s That DJ Collective, said: “I can’t wait to play at this event. It is the biggest venue I have played at, and considering the incredible DJs I have seen perform here, it really feels like a big step forward for us.

“As a student, it also feels incredible – this is a completely new city and a completely new chapter in my life. Having the opportunity to play at this event makes me incredibly proud, especially knowing I’ll see so many familiar faces in the crowd.”

The event will take place at FORGE Warehouse, with six heavyweight headliners and strong support acts. SOLARDO, JOSHWA and BUSHBABY are considered international talents, having played worldwide and released music through globally recognised labels.

A stage breakdown for 3rd May has been confirmed:

Stage One – An open-air stage featuring SOLARDO and JOSHWA, hosted by SuNKeN Sheffield.

– An open-air stage featuring SOLARDO and JOSHWA, hosted by SuNKeN Sheffield. Stage Two – Inside FORGE Warehouse, featuring house and speed garage music with BUSHBABY, hosted by Where’s That DJ Collective, RRC Presents and Streetside Events.

– Inside FORGE Warehouse, featuring house and speed garage music with BUSHBABY, hosted by Where’s That DJ Collective, RRC Presents and Streetside Events. Stage Three – The Unloaded Stage, an intimate workroom stage hosted by Dozeh Events, Misc Movements and Subsekt.

Final release tickets are available here.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Sheffield Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via CONTAINED organiser