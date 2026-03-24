Did you know manosphere doc sensation Louis Theroux has a Sheffield Hallam Uni degree?

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Louis is a proud member of the “Sheffield Hallam family” and we wonder if he will be wearing maroon with us this varsity season.

Following the release of his new Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, it is worth remembering where Dr Louis Theroux received his prestigious title – our very own Sheffield Hallam University.

In 2018, the university recognised Louis’s significant contributions to the filmmaking industry and awarded him with an honorary doctorate.

During this event, Louis said his recognition from Hallam makes him “feel very grateful” and acknowledged the university’s “historic connection with the world of documentaries and media”.

The ceremony took place in Sheffield City Hall and celebrated his then 25-year career, memorably he was awarded alongside Sheffield icon and artist Pete Mckee.

Since his award, he has continued to create an impact within the documentary film world and he even had a charting rap song in 2022 (perhaps he was inspired by Sheffield’s famous music scene).

Previous Sheffield DocFest attendee Louis Theroux currently holds the number one film spot on Netflix and has been a popular subject of discourse this week. The Hallam alumnus often researches controversial topics that other journalists fear mentioning, this has resulted in 30 years of global respect for the documentary film maker.

Recently, Louis was speaking on his podcast with Sheffield’s own Michael Palin and made it clear “I’m a doctor of Sheffield Hallam University, not Sheffield University.”

It is an honour to be graduating this year from the same place as the legend himself.

Featured image via Netflix and Wikimedia Commons