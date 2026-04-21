Attention: Applications to join The King’s Tab editorial team are now open, and we want YOU

3 hours ago

It’s official: Applications to join The King’s Tab editorial team for the 2026/27 academic year are now open and we want you to apply.

Applications are welcome from all students regardless of previous experience, year or degree, but you do have to attend King’s.

The deadline for applications is 11:59pm on Thursday 30th April, with successful applicants to be informed the following week.

Already convinced? Apply by filling out this form.

You don’t need to have written for The King’s Tab before, but, as these are editorial roles, some journalistic experience would certainly help. You’ll receive training from our experienced editors as well as The Tab HQ to get you up and running.

Most of all, we are looking for somebody who is enthusiastic about all things King’s and London student life. We want someone who knows the university like the back of their hand, thrives off getting that scoop and has a real passion for journalism.

News Editor

As News Editor, you’ll be responsible for making sure The King’s Tab continues to chase the biggest and most exciting scoops across campus.

This role involves needing to react to fast-paced and changing stories as they develop on the day. You need to be able to sniff out a good story when you see one. You will also need to contact organisations and people for comment, as well as fact check and provide sources.

We’re looking for someone who is able to find original stories and the latest scoops before anyone else. It’s key to keep up-to-date on the latest King’s news, whether this be protests on campus or major announcements from the university. You’ll also work alongside the Editor-in-Chief to write and edit weekly articles.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor, you’ll be in charge of writing and editing the most fun and silly feature pieces.

You’ll be able to cover every aspect of student life from opinions and nightlife to fashion and food. There’s a lot of room to be creative in this role and we want someone who is witty, opinionated and knows exactly what’s relevant to students.

You will be working on pieces that cover current opinions, fun guides and witty commentary on campus life, you will also oversee the quizzes, opinion pieces, guides and other fun stories that we write. From rating outfits on campus to arguing which London nightclub is better – as Features Editor you’ll have a keen interest in everything relevant and relatable to King’s students.

You will also support the Editor-in-Chief by editing and writing articles each week as well as coming up with pitches and article commissions for our bi-weekly meetings and supporting writers.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Social Media Editor

As Social Media Editor, you’ll have full creative control over our Instagram and Facebook, which have a combined reach of over 24,000 followers. If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own memes that are relevant to King’s and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you.

Alongside sharing weekly articles to both Instagram and Facebook, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that The King’s Tab stays up to date with the latest trends and memes to grow our audience and keep our followers engaged. You should also be comfortable with being in front of the camera as you will be supporting the TikTok Editor in creating innovative content for our TikTok page.

The King’s Tab’s influence and impact across campus is reliant on a top-notch social media game. This job is suited to someone who loves the ins and outs of social media and wants to gain some real experience which looks great on your CV.

You’ll be creating posts like this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The King’s Tab (@thetabkcl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The King’s Tab (@thetabkcl)

TikTok Editor

We are looking for someone to take over The King’s Tab’s TikTok account and grow our audience even more.

You need to think of creative ways to incorporate the latest TikTok trends and audios into relatable King’s content, as well as regularly creating Vox pops interviewing other students either on campus or during nights out. This role is suited to someone who is very outgoing, confident, happy to talk to other students, and loves creating fun TikTok content. Having an understanding of video editing such as using Cap cut is also crucial for this role.

You’ll be making TikToks like this:

Think you’ve got what it takes? Apply below before 11.59pm on Thursday 30th April