Everyone’s asking what Rosalía yelled in Euphoria, so here’s what the Spanish actually means

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If you were watching Euphoria and suddenly found yourself thinking: Wait… what did Rosalia’s character just say?! You’re not alone.

Rosalía made her debut in the latest episode as Magick, a stripper working at the Silver Slipper nightclub, and her scene has instantly become one of the most talked-about moments.

In the scene, Magick is wearing a bedazzled, crystal-covered neck brace while performing (iconic, if you ask me) before getting into an argument with club owner Alamo. He tells her she can’t wear it on stage because it’s “a certified boner killer” (grim).

ROSALÍA officially debuts as Magick in the third season of Euphoria, sharing her first scene with Zendaya. pic.twitter.com/HgyUx71aVW — ROSALÍA UPDATE (@updaterosalia) April 20, 2026

Magick then launches into rapid-fire Spanish with zero subtitles. Here’s what Rosalía’s character was actually saying:

“Pero qué voy a hacer en este lawsuit? Bueno, pero es que tengo que llevarlo, ¿entiendes? ¿Y si me mandan un detective privado qué hago? ¿Eh? ¡Déjame llevarlo! Let me wear it! Please! ¡Venga!”

And translated into English, it roughly means:

“But what am I going to do in this lawsuit? I have to wear it, you understand? What if they send a private investigator after me, what do I do? Let me wear it! Please! Come on!”

Basically, Magick is panicking about keeping up appearances for what sounds very much like some kind of dodgy injury claim, and the iconically bejeweled neck brace is clearly part of the act. It could be a hint of a storyline to come.

Creator Sam Levinson previously hinted Rosalía would bring something special to the show, telling Vogue: “She’s a great character. Funny, tough, emotional. I also love her accent. She was perfect for the part.”

Safe to say, after this scene, people are already obsessed. She’ll be back in episode three, hopefully with plenty more screen time.

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Featured image credit: HBO