The Tab

Everyone’s asking what Rosalía yelled in Euphoria, so here’s what the Spanish actually means

There weren’t even subtitles

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you were watching Euphoria and suddenly found yourself thinking: Wait… what did Rosalia’s character just say?! You’re not alone.

Rosalía made her debut in the latest episode as Magick, a stripper working at the Silver Slipper nightclub, and her scene has instantly become one of the most talked-about moments.

Credit: HBO

In the scene, Magick is wearing a bedazzled, crystal-covered neck brace while performing (iconic, if you ask me) before getting into an argument with club owner Alamo. He tells her she can’t wear it on stage because it’s “a certified boner killer” (grim).

Magick then launches into rapid-fire Spanish with zero subtitles. Here’s what Rosalía’s character was actually saying:

“Pero qué voy a hacer en este lawsuit? Bueno, pero es que tengo que llevarlo, ¿entiendes? ¿Y si me mandan un detective privado qué hago? ¿Eh? ¡Déjame llevarlo! Let me wear it! Please! ¡Venga!”

And translated into English, it roughly means:

“But what am I going to do in this lawsuit? I have to wear it, you understand? What if they send a private investigator after me, what do I do? Let me wear it! Please! Come on!”

Credit: HBO

Basically, Magick is panicking about keeping up appearances for what sounds very much like some kind of dodgy injury claim, and the iconically bejeweled neck brace is clearly part of the act. It could be a hint of a storyline to come.

Creator Sam Levinson previously hinted Rosalía would bring something special to the show, telling Vogue: “She’s a great character. Funny, tough, emotional. I also love her accent. She was perfect for the part.”

Safe to say, after this scene, people are already obsessed. She’ll be back in episode three, hopefully with plenty more screen time.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The real reason Alamo loses it over the ‘pig’ insult in Euphoria season three is actually wild

Omg, could this huge rumoured cast feud explain why that Euphoria plot just vanished?!

‘Should be illegal’: OnlyFans model says Euphoria’s latest Cassie plot is WAY off reality

Latest

The Nate Jacobs lobotomy is real: Why Euphoria’s resident villain has become a total bore

Hebe Hancock

I never thought I’d be bored of him

Here’s how the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 winner will be chosen in live final

Ellissa Bain

I was wondering this

euphoria laurie season three and also two of euphoria

Euphoria actor breaks down the real reason Laurie wants to hold onto Rue, and I get it now

Claudia Cox

Laurie ‘convinced herself that she cares about Rue’

Everyone’s asking what Rosalía yelled in Euphoria, so here’s what the Spanish actually means

Hebe Hancock

There weren’t even subtitles

FBI arrests Glasgow University student over U.S. military photos

Robyn Gargan

The student is expected to appear in court this month

Revealed: The awful screenshot ‘receipts’ of texts Bec sent about other MAFS brides

Hayley Soen

They’re even worse than you could imagine

A member of the MAFS Australia 2026 team shares who the ‘rudest’ groom is and didn’t hold back

Hayley Soen

‘From day one we saw a side that was not nice’

The student’s guide to the Leeds City Council Elections

Niamh King

We’ve broken down the upcoming Leeds City Council elections for you in this handy guide

‘I feel sick’: Euphoria episode three goes even harder with ‘degrading’ Cassie OF scenes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Chloe Cherry revealed it shocked her

Apply now: The Nottingham Tab is looking for new editors to join the fun

Ellamaria Viscomi

Applications close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 29th April

Gay dads

Gay dads speak out after viral fight video with influencer ended with one of them in handcuffs

Kieran Galpin

David and Anthony were harassed in a street interview

Come join the fun: The Sheffield Tab is looking for talented new student editors

Esther Knowles

Applications close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 29th April

Here’s how to find Instagram’s AI Flash Filter that turns your pics into vibey film photos

Ellissa Bain

I’m obsessed

Attention aspiring journalists: Applications for The York Tab’s 2026/27 editorial team are open

Violet Kennerk

Applications are open until 1pm, Friday 1st May

Guys, this Love Is Blind icon just announced she’s pregnant and the details are so wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Good for her!

University of York student helps create international exhibition on Saudi Arabian heritage

Shannon Downing

Mohammed Alhusayni was chosen to select historically significant filming locations and communities

D4vd’s ‘secret’ song Celeste and dark alleged music video resurfaces after murder arrest

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Celeste Rivas was just 14 years old

‘Serious safety concerns’ and ‘toxic culture’ contributed to Nightline Glasgow closure

Nina Atkinson

The organisations running the service confirmed they identified ‘significant risks’

Yikes, the MAFS brides went on a secret lunch and planned ‘targeted attack’ to take Bec down

Hayley Soen

What a mess

The clever difference between sliding and clicking to answer a call on your iPhone

Ellissa Bain

I’ve always wondered this