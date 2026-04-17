Omg, could this huge rumoured cast feud explain why that Euphoria plot just vanished?!

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If you were locked into Euphoria season one, you probably remember the deeply toxic situation between Nate and Jules. It was messy, intense, and felt like it was building towards something massive, and then in season two it basically just disappeared.

Now, people online think they know why.

Rumours are circulating on Reddit and X that Nate and Jules were originally meant to have a much bigger storyline in season two, potentially even becoming a couple. According to these theories, that arc was scrapped and rewritten, with Nate’s focus shifting to Cassie instead. The alleged reason is a supposed falling out between co-stars Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi.

To be clear, there’s never been any confirmed drama between Hunter and Jacob, but speculation has been bubbling for years. Around season two, people noticed the pair weren’t interacting publicly as much, and their characters barely shared screen time compared to the first season.

Back during season one, Hunter and Jacob seemed close. They filmed a lot together due to their characters’ storyline and were pretty supportive of each other in interviews and on social media. People later clocked that their online interactions dropped off around late 2019, right around when rumours started that Jacob was dating Zendaya.

From there, theories spiralled. Some people thought Hunter and Jacob might have been romantically involved before that. Others believed any tension was linked to Zendaya, especially after people noticed Hunter reportedly unfollowed Jacob in 2021. There’s never been any solid evidence for any of this, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation.

At the same time, there were confirmed changes happening behind the scenes. Jacob himself said the season two scripts were constantly being rewritten during filming.

“Honestly, these scripts were chopping and changing pretty regularly,” he said in an interview with Business Insider. “I had a general idea of what was happening, but it was also pretty touch and go a lot of the time.”

The timing has people suspicious, especially when you consider how central their storyline felt in season one.

Adding another layer, comments from outside the show haven’t exactly painted Euphoria as the easiest set to be on. While speaking about Hunter’s first leading film role in Cuckoo to Vanity Fair, her co-star Dan Stevens hinted that her experience on Euphoria wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, calling it “not a terribly pleasant” environment.

Whether that’s related or not is anyone’s guess, but it’s definitely fuelling the theories.

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Featured image credit: DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock