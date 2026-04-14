The Tab

Will Jules appear in Euphoria season three, after her absence from the first episode?!

Don’t panic yet

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Euphoria is finally back after what feels like a lifetime, and within approximately five minutes of the season three premiere, everyone had the exact same thought: Hang on… where is Jules?

The new season jumps forward five years, catching up with Rue as she splits her time between Mexico and the US, living a life that feels very far removed from high school. Meanwhile, the rest of the gang have all seemingly had glow-ups of varying levels.

Image credit: HBO

Maddy is now deep in her boss era as a Hollywood talent manager (checks out), Lexi is chasing her screenwriting dreams, and Cassie and Nate have somehow become one of those couples that just… stayed together. Make of that what you will.

Image credit: HBO

But Jules? Nowhere to be seen in the opening episode. The last time we saw Jules, things with Rue were… not exactly in a good place. After everything that went down in season two, including trust issues, Elliot drama, and Rue’s spiral, their relationship was left pretty fractured. By the end, Jules had stepped back from the relationship, putting distance between herself and Rue as everything around them fell apart. 

Before you panic, Jules has not been written out of the show. She does exist in this universe still, promise. The premiere reveals she’s currently at art school, living her best creative life away from the main drama, for now. There’s also a slightly chaotic update from Maddy, who casually drops that Jules might be a sugar baby.

Image credit: HBO

The good news is this isn’t a permanent disappearance. Trailers for the rest of the season have already teased that Jules and Rue will be sharing scenes again, so a reunion is very much on the cards.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

Whether that’s wholesome or emotionally devastating is another question entirely.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

What’s going on with Labrinth and Euphoria, as he pulls another SERIOUSLY petty stunt

euphoria how old is rue timeline ages etc

How old are the Euphoria characters in season three? The complete timeline, fully explained

Chloe Cherry reveals the gross reality behind Euphoria season three’s wildest scene so far

Latest

Will Jules appear in Euphoria season three, after her absence from the first episode?!

Hebe Hancock

Don’t panic yet

mafs joel juliette australia 2026

Unaired MAFS moments explain why Joel and Juliette suddenly stop feuding at the retreat

Claudia Cox

Omg, they ‘hooked up’ off-camera?!

Explained: The fresh beef between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle and why it all even started

Francesca Eke

Apparently it all comes down this ‘mean girl’ video Alex posted

The Boys star posts snarky message after his sinister interview about ‘abducting girls’ goes viral

Kieran Galpin

‘She’s handcuffed and I grab her by the arm and she doesn’t struggle’

The shocking way Avatar The Last Airbender movie leak will affect its official release

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It got leaked in the silliest way

Oh dear, three MAFS Australia brides have lost their jobs over behaviour on the show?!

Ellissa Bain

It has been an explosive series

UWE releases statement after student charged over murder of fellow student in Bristol

Francesca Eke

23-year-old Zack Coughlan appeared in court today over the death of Jamie Collins

What’s going on with Labrinth and Euphoria, as he pulls another SERIOUSLY petty stunt

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he did this

mafs australia 2026 brides most of them mean girls etc

Here’s who the meanest ‘mean girl’ of MAFS Australia 2026 is, according to the brides

Claudia Cox

The votes are in, and there’s a clear answer

Glasgow University staff went on strike for 24 hours over pay disputes

Piper Stewart

Workers formed picket lines outside the university’s main gate

Will Jules appear in Euphoria season three, after her absence from the first episode?!

Hebe Hancock

Don’t panic yet

mafs joel juliette australia 2026

Unaired MAFS moments explain why Joel and Juliette suddenly stop feuding at the retreat

Claudia Cox

Omg, they ‘hooked up’ off-camera?!

Explained: The fresh beef between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle and why it all even started

Francesca Eke

Apparently it all comes down this ‘mean girl’ video Alex posted

The Boys star posts snarky message after his sinister interview about ‘abducting girls’ goes viral

Kieran Galpin

‘She’s handcuffed and I grab her by the arm and she doesn’t struggle’

The shocking way Avatar The Last Airbender movie leak will affect its official release

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It got leaked in the silliest way

Oh dear, three MAFS Australia brides have lost their jobs over behaviour on the show?!

Ellissa Bain

It has been an explosive series

UWE releases statement after student charged over murder of fellow student in Bristol

Francesca Eke

23-year-old Zack Coughlan appeared in court today over the death of Jamie Collins

What’s going on with Labrinth and Euphoria, as he pulls another SERIOUSLY petty stunt

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he did this

mafs australia 2026 brides most of them mean girls etc

Here’s who the meanest ‘mean girl’ of MAFS Australia 2026 is, according to the brides

Claudia Cox

The votes are in, and there’s a clear answer

Glasgow University staff went on strike for 24 hours over pay disputes

Piper Stewart

Workers formed picket lines outside the university’s main gate