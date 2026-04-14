Will Jules appear in Euphoria season three, after her absence from the first episode?!

31 minutes ago

Euphoria is finally back after what feels like a lifetime, and within approximately five minutes of the season three premiere, everyone had the exact same thought: Hang on… where is Jules?

The new season jumps forward five years, catching up with Rue as she splits her time between Mexico and the US, living a life that feels very far removed from high school. Meanwhile, the rest of the gang have all seemingly had glow-ups of varying levels.

Maddy is now deep in her boss era as a Hollywood talent manager (checks out), Lexi is chasing her screenwriting dreams, and Cassie and Nate have somehow become one of those couples that just… stayed together. Make of that what you will.

But Jules? Nowhere to be seen in the opening episode. The last time we saw Jules, things with Rue were… not exactly in a good place. After everything that went down in season two, including trust issues, Elliot drama, and Rue’s spiral, their relationship was left pretty fractured. By the end, Jules had stepped back from the relationship, putting distance between herself and Rue as everything around them fell apart.

Before you panic, Jules has not been written out of the show. She does exist in this universe still, promise. The premiere reveals she’s currently at art school, living her best creative life away from the main drama, for now. There’s also a slightly chaotic update from Maddy, who casually drops that Jules might be a sugar baby.

The good news is this isn’t a permanent disappearance. Trailers for the rest of the season have already teased that Jules and Rue will be sharing scenes again, so a reunion is very much on the cards.

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Whether that’s wholesome or emotionally devastating is another question entirely.

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Featured image credit: HBO