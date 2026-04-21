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ai text song tiktok

Step by step, here’s exactly how to turn your texts into the AI songs trending on TikTok

Some of these would have been in the UK top 10 back in 2016

Francesca Eke | Trends
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Gen Z is without a doubt the funniest generation, and it’s largely down to how we deal with trauma and grief. I don’t mean filming yourself crying or going through a breakup, but turning a bad situation into a joke? Easy.

There are some really brave people exposing their toxic exes online in this new at text song on TikTok. The first one was so believable I couldn’t actually believe it wasn’t real.

It feels kinda weird when you remember you’re listening to someone’s private conversation but if that’s how people are getting over their exes these days, who am I to judge.

@p1nk_n4il

I think he wanted me to pick up… 😂😭 #ex #imessage #ai #song #fyp

♬ original sound – amber 💋

Here’s exactly how to make the AI text song on TikTok

  1. Download the Suno app
  2. Clock the orange music button
  3. select “advanced” at the top of the screen
  4. Paste the lyrics or texts you want to include
  5. Choose what genre of song under “Styles”
  6. Toggle “more options” to change voice gender, weirdness and style influencre
  7. Name the song and click the orange button
  8. Download or screen record the song
  9. Open CapCut
  10. Sync the audio with your message screenshots

The songs can be made with any subject, not just rap or using texts from your ex, obviously. The reason the trend is doing so well is largely due to the nature of the messages, which are unfortunately not always the nicest.

It is quite genius to rage bait your horrible ex with a rap of his insults and spam messages. Plus, it’s a really catchy tune.

Featured image via TikTok @p1nk_n4il

More on: TikTok Trends Viral
Francesca Eke | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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