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Gay dads speak out after viral fight video with influencer ended with one of them in handcuffs

David and Anthony were harassed in a street interview

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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On Friday last week, two gay men, Anthony Vulin and David Miller, were accosted in the street by a MAGA influencer called Ryley Niemi.

Allegedly posing as a CNN journalist for street interviews, Ryley approached the gay couple and their baby in West Hollywood, California. He began asking questions about the sex of the baby and whether they were the parents, but then the tone of the interview shifted.

Ryley asked them to react to the statistics that showed gay couples are more likely to be child molesters, something which is not true. He also questioned whether they’d paid a surrogate to carry their baby.

In the clip, which Ryley himself shared on Twitter, the men attempted to walk away as the influencer was continuing his line of questioning. That’s when David struck him, allegedly damaging the camera.

The dads spoke to the local news

The clips Ryley Niemi shared on Twitter are stitched together, so you don’t really get a full picture of what happened. Other people were seemingly involved in the fight, including a man in a green jumper, but Anthony Vulin and David Miller cleared up the confusion with Weho Online.

According to the dads, they tried to walk away from the interview when it became clear that Ryley was looking for a reaction. They claim that upon trying to grab the microphone, the influencer shoved David back.

Now, here’s what the video doesn’t show.

There were reportedly a group of people watching the interaction happen, including the man in the green jumper. They tried to intervene and protect the couple, but the influencer and his crew waited for them at the corner. Homophobic slurs were reportedly thrown their way, and that’s when the physical altercation occurred.

Anthony Vulin and David Miller went to the police

As also reported in Weho Online, Anthony and David went to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station to report the incident. Though police are said to have treated it like a hate crime at first, David was then handcuffed and walked outside of the building; Anthony and their baby left alone.

David was allegedly kept for 12 hours, and according to booking reports, he was charged with a felony for “vandalism with loss valued equal or greater than $400.”

Speaking to the publication, David and Anthony admitted to feeling unsafe in their own home. Their personal and business accounts have been flooded with harassment, and Anthony even got a phone call calling him a child molester.

They are meeting with lawyers on Monday.

Two GoFundMe’s have been launched

Ryley Niemi has continued to pop off on Twitter, wrongly claiming that David was “charged with multiple Felonies!” His GoFundMe, which he launched to pay for the alleged broken camera, has now amassed $1,225.

David and Anthony launched a GoFundMe of their own, writing: “My husband, David, is now facing a legal process, and the cost of securing proper representation is significant. David is a devoted parent to our newborn baby and an incredibly important part of our lives.”

In proof that maybe humanity isn’t doomed, they’ve already raised just over $10k. It’s still climbing.

Ryley Niemi has been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: Ryley Niemi/Twitter

More on: Influencers LGBTQ+ US Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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