The Tab

The Cardiff Tab is recruiting editors – come join the family (you won’t regret it)

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Thursday 30th April

Mischa Denney-Richards | News
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The Cardiff Tab is now recruiting for their 2026/27 editorial team. With two positions available, from creating the funniest, brain rot coded memes, to covering the latest breaking stories from around Cardiff, we want you to join our team.

Applications are able to all students, regardless of your previous experience, year or degree, the beauty of these positions is that you learn as you go, with the support of the rest of the editorial team behind you.

Applications close on Thursday 30th April, so get applying now!

We are lucky enough at The Cardiff Tab to have a contribution team of over 90 writers, but you do not have to of written for us previously to put yourself forward for these positions, although it would be help you.

All you really need is determination, a passion for journalism, which will be backed up by training provided by our experienced editors to get you started. It also wouldn’t hurt if you’re a tad nosy to get all those inside Cardiff scoops.

Already convinced? Apply by filling out this form.

News Editor

You will be responsible for making sure The Cardiff Tab continues to chase the big stories which mean something to the students. This position requires a drive to chase the most exciting and interesting stories from around Cardiff.

The role requires someone who reacts to fast-paced and evolving stories, as news changes all day, every day. You will need to be able, and feel comfortable, reaching out organisations, like Cardiff Uni, and people for comment on big stories, as well making sure all stories are fact checked and sources are provided.

You will need to have a passion for chasing stories, and an urgency to be the first publication to pick up scoops before the competition gets to them first. The role can vary to working on investigative and exclusive pieces, to standard news write ups, a standard practice in journalism, able to prepare you for a future career in a newsroom.

You will work alongside the Editor-in-Chief when editing contributors articles, making sure they have the guidance to improve their writing for the next article they pick up. The aim is to have an attention to detail, and to write and edit weekly articles.

You will be working on stories just like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor you’ll be in charge of writing and editing the most fun and ridiculous feature pieces.

You’ll be able to cover every aspect of student life from opinions and nightlife to fashion and food. There’s a lot of room to be creative in this role and we want someone who is witty, opinionated and knows what’s relevant to students.

You will be working on pieces that cover current opinions, fun guides and witty commentary on campus life, you will also oversee the quizzes, opinion pieces, guides and other fun stories that we write. Rating outfits on campus, or arguing which NCL club is better – as Features Editor you’ll have a keen interest in everything relevant and relatable to Glasgow students.

You will also support the Editors-in-Chief in editing and writing articles each week, coming up with pitches and article commissions and supporting writers.

You’ll be working on articles like this:

Social Media Editor

A social media editor you’ll have you will have creative control over The Cardiff Tab’s socials, including Instagram and Facebook. Our Instagram has a following of 16k followers, and it’s your job to keep them up to date on important articles, as well as keeping them entertained with memes relevant to Cardiff and student’s lifestyle.

You must have an eyesore the latest trends, memes and aesthetics. We want you to keep up with our iconic video interviews, BNOC competitions and library crush features, as well as introducing your own content that The Cardiff Tab can become recognisable for.

Your responsibilities will include advertising our articles, posting regular daily content on our stories, sharing memes, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged. You should also be comfortable being in front of the camera as you will be supporting the TikTok Editor in creating innovative content for our TikTok page.

This role is made for someone who knows the ins and outs of social media, can keep up to date on all the recent and most popular trends, and is ready for some impressive experience to put on their CV.

You’ll be making posts like these:

If you think you’ve got what it takes to join us at The Cardiff Tab in any of the roles advertised, please apply. We can’t wait to hear from all of you.

Mischa Denney-Richards | News
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The Cardiff Tab is recruiting editors – come join the family (you won’t regret it)

Mischa Denney-Richards

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Thursday 30th April

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