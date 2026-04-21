The Tab

Meet the Birmingham student who ran a marathon a day for charity whilst on a year abroad

As if running one marathon wasn’t hard enough

Ciara Daffin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Running has become a popular way for students to keep fit and socialise. However, this student decided to take it one step further.

University of Birmingham student Joe set himself the unimaginable challenge of running a marathon a day for 17 days whilst on his year abroad in Bilbao.

And as if the 42km daily wasn’t already hard enough, some days he decided to push it to 50.

Starting on the 22nd March, Joe ran along the Camino Frances path. The famous route is 790 km long, starting in France and passing through many regions of Northern Spain. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims walk it every year.

Joe ran his first marathon five months ago and has had his heart set on doing this since arriving in Spain. He is raising money for The Running Charity, which he cares deeply about. They provide running coaching and counselling sessions, to help tackle the pressing issue of young people at risk of homelessness.

Speaking to The Birmingham Tab, Joe said: “I came across the charity quite inadvertently, but it was a perfect coincidence as they embody my core values and passions.”

Joe spent much of his time in Birmingham volunteering at local shelters and “putting on events with the action against Homelessness charity”.

One of these fundraising events included sleeping on the streets for a night. This wasn’t an attempt to understand what cannot be fully understood but to bring focus on the harsh conditions he is fighting to change.

He said that this year he has also “set up a community group based on elevating physical and mental health”. This mindset is at the heart of the Running Charity’s work.

Throughout the run Joe dealt with hardships both mentally and physically. From day four, Joe had multiple injuries that he had to push to the back of his mind and carry on in spite of. He said the hardest thing about these injuries was suppressing “the thought that it may derail everything I had worked for”.

Many students debate whether a year abroad would suit them but if you needed an excuse to do one Joe “absolutely” recommends it.

He said “studying abroad is incredibly liberating” and due to the difference in lifestyle, he felt less pressure to conform to those around him. Instead, he could focus on what suited him.

It also allowed him to observe the different culture: “a vital reminder that the UK is only a tiny part of a world of fascinating variety”.

Joe is inspired to continue this journey of self-growth and help others once he gets back to Birmingham. He’s “very keen to set up another free community group that helps it’s members get fitter, improves their mental health and gives back to the community”.

He added: “I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before I set another goal that scares and excites me !”.

After being asked what this experience has changed about him, Joe answered he can now “set other ambitious goals without being afraid of their enormity”.

This experience matters not only for the money he is raising but is also a massive test of character. It proves to others that they too can push themselves beyond what they thought possible. He said: “It has given me a new sense of confidence in myself and what I’m capable of.”

He may have completed his run but Joe still has the final challenge of reaching his goal of £10,000. You can donate to Joe’s fundraising page here.

Ciara Daffin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Attention student journalists: The Birmingham Tab is recruiting brand new editors

Aston University has applied to host live music and dance events

Birmingham University has partnered with Warwickshire County Cricket Club

Latest
mafs australia gia scott fifth commitment ceremony

MAFS’s Gia has a rather unexpected reason for storming out the fifth commitment ceremony

Claudia Cox

She claims she didn’t leave due to the receipts drama

Why communication from Celeste Rivas’ family has been so limited during D4vd investigation

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They abruptly cancelled a press conference yesterday

Chilling resurfaced D4vd TikTok video aligns with timeline as he faces murder charges

Hebe Hancock

The case was described as a ‘brutal and horrific murder’

I caught meningitis after a house party in my first year at Glasgow University

Anna Williamson

Ross Simpson, who contracted the disease in 2023, says he is lucky there was no outbreak

Justin Bieber

Tut tut: Coachella hit with chunky fine because of a naughty two minutes in Justin Bieber’s set

Kieran Galpin

Totally worth it though

The scathing final text message rant Juliette sent Joel after she quit MAFS Australia 2026

Hayley Soen

It was so bad he blocked her

New police update as victim in ‘critical condition’ after Mayfair car crash incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Two victims are still in hospital

Influencer apologises for leaving baby alone in holiday hotel room while she had a foot massage

Hayley Soen

‘Did we not learn from Madeleine McCann?’

What on earth is The Durham Shallot? The latest addition to Durham’s satire scene

May Thomson

A chat with the founder of Durham’s new satire page

Every steamy detail Justin Bieber has dished about his ‘crazy’ s*x life with Hailey

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t hold back

Meet the Birmingham student who ran a marathon a day for charity whilst on a year abroad

Ciara Daffin

As if running one marathon wasn’t hard enough

D4vd

D4vd’s parents ‘not surprised’ as they react to him being charged with murder of 14-year-old girl

Kieran Galpin

‘We are disappointed’

Singer D4vd’s first day in court as he faces death penalty for murder of 14-year-old Celeste

Hayley Soen

What happened was described as ‘brutal and horrific’

Former X Factor contestant RielleUK named and pictured as she’s charged after London crash

Hebe Hancock

Police have urged people not to share the video

MAFS’ Scott reveals wild demand Gia kept making off camera that ‘pushed him away’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so unfair

The Cardiff Tab is recruiting editors – come join the family (you won’t regret it)

Mischa Denney-Richards

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Thursday 30th April

ai text song tiktok

Step by step, here’s exactly how to turn your texts into the AI songs trending on TikTok

Francesca Eke

Some of these would have been in the UK top 10 back in 2016

Attention: Applications to join The King’s Tab editorial team are now open, and we want YOU

Isabella Zbucki

Applications close at 11.59pm on Thursday 30th April

Sheffield students to support international talent at CŌNTAINED

Freya Woodcock

Ready for a DJs Bank Holiday takeover in Sheffield?

MAFS Australia’s Stella reveals ‘stressful condom situation’ that caused vasectomy comment

Ellissa Bain

Here’s the missing context