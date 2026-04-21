Meet the Birmingham student who ran a marathon a day for charity whilst on a year abroad

2 hours ago

Running has become a popular way for students to keep fit and socialise. However, this student decided to take it one step further.

University of Birmingham student Joe set himself the unimaginable challenge of running a marathon a day for 17 days whilst on his year abroad in Bilbao.

And as if the 42km daily wasn’t already hard enough, some days he decided to push it to 50.

Starting on the 22nd March, Joe ran along the Camino Frances path. The famous route is 790 km long, starting in France and passing through many regions of Northern Spain. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims walk it every year.

Joe ran his first marathon five months ago and has had his heart set on doing this since arriving in Spain. He is raising money for The Running Charity, which he cares deeply about. They provide running coaching and counselling sessions, to help tackle the pressing issue of young people at risk of homelessness.

Speaking to The Birmingham Tab, Joe said: “I came across the charity quite inadvertently, but it was a perfect coincidence as they embody my core values and passions.”

Joe spent much of his time in Birmingham volunteering at local shelters and “putting on events with the action against Homelessness charity”.

One of these fundraising events included sleeping on the streets for a night. This wasn’t an attempt to understand what cannot be fully understood but to bring focus on the harsh conditions he is fighting to change.

He said that this year he has also “set up a community group based on elevating physical and mental health”. This mindset is at the heart of the Running Charity’s work.

Throughout the run Joe dealt with hardships both mentally and physically. From day four, Joe had multiple injuries that he had to push to the back of his mind and carry on in spite of. He said the hardest thing about these injuries was suppressing “the thought that it may derail everything I had worked for”.

Many students debate whether a year abroad would suit them but if you needed an excuse to do one Joe “absolutely” recommends it.

He said “studying abroad is incredibly liberating” and due to the difference in lifestyle, he felt less pressure to conform to those around him. Instead, he could focus on what suited him.

It also allowed him to observe the different culture: “a vital reminder that the UK is only a tiny part of a world of fascinating variety”.

Joe is inspired to continue this journey of self-growth and help others once he gets back to Birmingham. He’s “very keen to set up another free community group that helps it’s members get fitter, improves their mental health and gives back to the community”.

He added: “I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before I set another goal that scares and excites me !”.

After being asked what this experience has changed about him, Joe answered he can now “set other ambitious goals without being afraid of their enormity”.

This experience matters not only for the money he is raising but is also a massive test of character. It proves to others that they too can push themselves beyond what they thought possible. He said: “It has given me a new sense of confidence in myself and what I’m capable of.”

He may have completed his run but Joe still has the final challenge of reaching his goal of £10,000. You can donate to Joe’s fundraising page here.