Together, together at KCL: All the places Harry Styles would perform his tour at King’s

Anyone fancy a one night only in The Vault?

Isabella Zbucki | Guides

Harry Styles broke the internet (and my bank account) when he announced a new single and tour in the space of just 48 hours. With his impending tour, and as a devout Harry fan I can’t help but think about all the places he could perform on campus. 

So, with the return of the intimate one night only gig, here is where I think Harry Styles could perform his new tour if he performed at King’s. And if Harry Styles is by any chance reading this: I fear this may be your sign to do a one night only at King’s (sorry Northerners).

Spoiler: They get progressively more unhinged as you read on. You’re welcome. 

The Vault

Starting off strong, we have our most obvious and strongest candidate, The Vault. Taylor Swift performed at the old student union bar, so why can’t Harry?

Dare I say that Aperture fits the vibe of The Vault to a tea, yet somehow whenever I’m there it has never played so if they haven’t added it to the playlist there, then I’m worried. 

Strand Quad

Another strong candidate and perhaps our most spacious one: Think Glastonbury, but without the Hunter wellies and over 200,000 people crammed like sardines in a muddy field. 

Lifts in King’s building 

How to induce a near cardiac arrest

How would this work I hear you say. If I’m being completely honest it takes forever and anyone in a hurry to their seminar knows that the lift gods don’t exactly work in their favour, so I’m sure Harry could get through a two hour and 30 minute performance by the time the next one arrives. 

Knowing the demand for Mr Styles and how intimate this gig would be, the Ticketmaster queue number for tickets would probably be in the 200,000’s.

The Maughan Library

 

I would pay good money (and more than fans paid for a pit ticket) to see this one go down. Although if this were to happen, chanting leave America from the top of your lungs would be banned and Kiwi would rather unfortunately never make it onto the setlist to not disturb the Maughan Library academic weapons.

Any lecture theatre

Picture this: You finally attend your 9am and interrupting the lecturers 40 slide monologue is not someone who overslept their alarm after sports night, but rather Mr Harry Edward Styles with a live rendition of Aperture. I fear I would never shut up about this if it were to happen so I sincerely apologise to my Instagram followers and future children.

As they say, hard work is always rewarded so take this as a sign to never skip a 9 am on the off chance that Harry Styles is on campus.

Featured image via YouTube/Johnny Dulfort and Columbia Records 

