The ultimate guide to rage-bait a Durham student

Use at your own risk

Josephine White | Guides

Durham: simultaneously one of the hardest universities to get into, and one of the easiest to rage-bait. Turns out, Durham students are protective of their student culture, and pretty sensitive. Maybe it’s the fault of living in the Durham bubble that we’ve all become snowflakes. Or maybe, we just give people a lot of material that makes for prime rage-bait. But if you’re looking for some topics to upset any of us, here is your definitive guide.

‘So, Oxford or Cambridge?’

Ah, the uni full of Oxbridge rejects. This one is obvious. It is THE go-to Durham Uni stereotype since almost half of us applied to one or the other. It unites us as a university community, like shared trauma. When we talk to people from other unis, they just don’t understand our pain, making this the ultimate Durham student rage-bait.

So next time somebody uses this one on you remind them that Durham overtook Oxford as The Times’ University of the year.

‘Klute? Isn’t that the worst nightclub in Europe?’

This one is more tame because, for most Klute-goers, this is more of a claim to fame than a rage-bait. It’s unlikely that any Durham student chose the city for its superior nightlife. The Durham clubbing experience is best enjoyed with a hint of self-awareness – it’s not an objectively good night-out, it’s a Durham night-out. Nevertheless, Klute regulars are a loyal bunch. Admonish their holy land at your peril.

‘You got a first? Pretty sure they hand those out in Durham.’

If you’ve kept up with Durham news, you might know that Durham Uni hands out more first-class degrees than most other Russel Group universities. This unfortunately is prime rage-bait for all the other universities who wish they were us. This one admittedly is probably the most effective way to get under a Durham student’s skin. Tell a uni student they didn’t earn their first after they slaved in the Billy B for hours writing their dissertation and you deserve the consequences.

‘Durham as in Durham, North Carolina?’

In the UK, everyone knows about Durham Uni. Abroad though, not as much. We rank well globally, true. But the Durham name doesn’t really compete with the fame of Oxford, Cambridge, Yale, Harvard etc. So, when Durham students go on their obligatory gap year or Euro summer, they are at risk of meeting someone who hasn’t heard of Durham (shock, horror).

Sometimes even Google Maps chooses not to acknowledge Durham’s existence in the UK. Embarrassing.

‘You look like you went to Hatfield’

Even if you’re from Hatfield, this one should sting. Each college has their stereotype – deserved or otherwise – but Hatfield’s image is the most widely known. We should all collectively blame Hatfield students for giving Durham Uni a reputation for only accepting ultra-posh, privately educated southerners. If somebody says, “You look like you’re from Hatfield”, that roughly translates to “You look like you enjoy shooting and skiing, and like your parents paid up-front for your tuition fees”. Which, for many, is rage-bait.

‘So, you’re posh?’

This one is pretty much the same as being called a Hatfielder, but just more to the point. It’s even worse though because, while not all of us are Hatfielders (thank God), a big majority are a bit posh. So, you can’t really counter it very effectively. Whether it’s your southern accent, or the fact you once went clubbing in a black-tie, you can’t escape the allegations.

‘X is the best college’

Some people got their first-choice college, others (like me) didn’t. Either way, most college students have some loyalty to their college (unless you’re in Hild Bede and haven’t visited college since they moved it to North Road). So, if you’re about to insult someone’s college, beware. Feel like calling someone from Grey college “grey by nature”? Be ready for a physical fight. Want to make fun of Trevs’ weird hexagonal design?… Fair enough, that’s a very valid take.

Making fun of Hatfield though is totally different, it’s weird if you don’t make fun of Hatfield.

‘I’m basically northern, I’m from North London’

This one is insulting to both true Northerners, and to people from North London. The North/South divide in Durham is pretty stark, so drawing lines across the country anywhere becomes tricky business no matter where you put it. Calling a northern student “southern” might get you evicted from the Northeast though; and calling a southern student “northern” might get you uninvited from their yacht trip.

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern

