The Cambridge Tab’s society spotlight: ‘The Round’ will teach you to dance like in Bridgerton

4 hours ago

Cambridge has a lot of societies. Over 500, to be exact, are registered with the student union alone. Societies represent every imaginable niche interest and hobby – from 3D printing to astronomy. Trying to find a society from among this enormous list is a daunting task.

Even as a seasoned second year, the endless options seem to stretch out in a sea of fog. So this term, I have made it my personal mission to cut through that mist, to drag societies from the dusty corners of the SU website into the spotlight they deserve. Each week I’ll be attending a new society and writing about what they have to offer.

The Round society

This week we will be starting with The Round – an English country dancing society. The society was founded in 1928, and began mainly with Playford dances (based on a 1651 dancing manual by John Playford), before branching out to include other dances such as the Ceilidh.

As well as weekly sessions on Thursday, they run events like the Playford Ball or the Old Round Party which takes place in London. They also occasionally host a Jane Austen evening.

A night of English country dancing

Going in, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect; vague visions of various Pride and Prejudice characters in ballrooms were all I had to go on. Armed with two left feet and the company of my dance partner, Grace, I approached Wesley Church Hall – where weekly sessions are held – with some trepidation.

To my relief, we were met with a very warm reception. The small crowd assembled in the church hall was a wonderful mix of regulars and first-timers, of students and locals. I was particularly excited to see that there was a live band, which I later learned plays every fortnight at the weekly Thursday sessions.

There was little time for first impressions, however, before the caller (essentially the dance instructor) called everyone into position. We were off!

The dances were very varied: We started the night with traditional English-style dances, and ended with American Contra. They were far from the stiff and formal styles which I had nervously anticipated – they were all incredibly lively and chaotic. Even the bowing and curtseying, which featured in some of the dances, felt fun and fresh.

As expected, I danced very poorly; in one of the dances, Grace and I succeeded in swapping partners, leading to quite some confusion on the dance floor. Despite all the wrong turns – or maybe even because of them – it was a delightful evening.

Dances were also fairly beginner-friendly. The caller would go through every step before we began, and regulars were very forgiving of our mistakes.

A sense of community

The thing that struck me the most about my experience was the sense of community. Bonding was inevitable: Every new dance, partners would change. Breaks in between dances (they were actually pretty physically demanding) provided a great opportunity to chat with everyone over some refreshments.

And nothing creates a sense of camaraderie more than trying to jumble your way through complicated turns and spins. The different demographics of the group – which included students as well as older locals – contributed to that sense of community, which went beyond the student bubble.

I spoke to other students who were also there for the first time and shared my enthusiasm. Ellie and Emily, first year students at Clare, agreed “it was the most fun we’ve ever had. It was so chaotic and fun and everyone was frolicking – it felt good for the soul.”

When and where?

The Round runs weekly sessions on Thursdays 8-10pm at Wesley Church Hall. The first two sessions are free, with the cost per session for students after that £2. Termly membership is £10.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured Image via Instagram @theround_cambridge and Unsplash