Stop what you’re doing, The Cambridge Tab is recruiting new writers and social media creators

Come to our open meeting on Monday 26th January, 5pm at The Maypole

Whether you’re an aspiring journalist or an avid meme-maker, The Cambridge Tab would love to see you at our Lent term open meeting on Monday 26th January, 5pm at The Maypole.

As a writer for The Cambridge Tab, you will become an integral part of the university’s thriving culture of student journalism, working on hard-hitting stories that are read by thousands of people each month.

Even if you know nothing about journalism, that is okay! All you need is a passion for storytelling or social media content creation, as you will received full support from the student editorial team and professional journalists at The Tab HQ.

Already convinced? Sign up using this form or drop by our open meeting next Monday.

What will you be writing about?

The best thing about The Cambridge Tab is how much scope there is for creativity. One day you could be working on a fun feature ranking Cambridge colleges, and the next day you could be interviewing famous Cambridge alumni.

You’ll have to keep your eyes and ears open across campus to secure huge news scoops and get ideas for features and investigations. Who knows, you may even get a breaking story picked up by national publications.

We’re also on the lookout for promising social media creators. Whether you’ve been itching to conduct a street interview with other Cambridge students, or you have loads of ideas for fun memes, we want to hear from you.

Why should you apply?

For anyone considering a career in journalism, The Cambridge Tab is the place to be. Previous Tab alumni have gone on to work for BBC News, The Telegraph, Vogue, and more. At The Tab headquarters in London, there are currently two former writers of The Cambridge Tab.

In the mean time, you could have your breaking news stories picked up by national publications, and have your articles viewed by thousands of The Tab’s readers.

Even if you’re not sure about your future vocation, you should join The Tab for the vibes alone. The Cambridge Tab is famous for its silly features and hotly-anticipated BNOC list. You don’t have to take yourself too seriously to join in the fun.

To get involved, sign up here or come to our first open meeting of the term on Monday 26th January, 5pm at The Maypole.

