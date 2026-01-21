The Tab

Stop what you’re doing, The Cambridge Tab is recruiting new writers and social media creators

Come to our open meeting on Monday 26th January, 5pm at The Maypole

Esther Knowles | News

Whether you’re an aspiring journalist or an avid meme-maker, The Cambridge Tab would love to see you at our Lent term open meeting on Monday 26th January, 5pm at The Maypole.

As a writer for The Cambridge Tab, you will become an integral part of the university’s thriving culture of student journalism, working on hard-hitting stories that are read by thousands of people each month.

Even if you know nothing about journalism, that is okay! All you need is a passion for storytelling or social media content creation, as you will received full support from the student editorial team and professional journalists at The Tab HQ.

Already convinced? Sign up using this form or drop by our open meeting next Monday.

What will you be writing about?

The best thing about The Cambridge Tab is how much scope there is for creativity. One day you could be working on a fun feature ranking Cambridge colleges, and the next day you could be interviewing famous Cambridge alumni.

You’ll have to keep your eyes and ears open across campus to secure huge news scoops and get ideas for features and investigations. Who knows, you may even get a breaking story picked up by national publications.

We’re also on the lookout for promising social media creators. Whether you’ve been itching to conduct a street interview with other Cambridge students, or you have loads of ideas for fun memes, we want to hear from you.

Why should you apply?

For anyone considering a career in journalism, The Cambridge Tab is the place to be. Previous Tab alumni have gone on to work for BBC News, The Telegraph, Vogue, and more. At The Tab headquarters in London, there are currently two former writers of The Cambridge Tab.

In the mean time, you could have your breaking news stories picked up by national publications, and have your articles viewed by thousands of The Tab’s readers.

Even if you’re not sure about your future vocation, you should join The Tab for the vibes alone. The Cambridge Tab is famous for its silly features and hotly-anticipated BNOC list. You don’t have to take yourself too seriously to join in the fun.

To get involved, sign up here or come to our first open meeting of the term on Monday 26th January, 5pm at The Maypole.



Esther Knowles | News

The search reopens for Birmingham University student who VANISHED fifty years ago

Cassandra Fong

Sarjit Kaur Mann was on holiday in the south of France when she mysteriously disappeared

The bizarre reason singer Marc Anthony is being dragged into the Beckham family drama

Hebe Hancock

He’s actually very close with them

Full texts Taylor Swift Blake Lively Justin Baldoni

In full: ‘Mean girls’ Taylor Swift and Blake Lively drag Justin Baldoni in unsealed private texts

Suchismita Ghosh

‘He’s a clown and thinks he’s a writer now’

Glambot

It gets worse: The real creator of Glambot has come forward amid Cole Walliser’s painful downfall

Kieran Galpin

His original vision is so much different to Glambot today

Bristol professor suspended over gender talk challenges university decision

Ellen Paterson

The suspension of Professor David Gordon after a contested speaking event has sparked allegations of censorship and potential legal action against the University

Revealed: The Cambridge Union term card and every speaker for Lent 2026

Nina Stockdale

Personally, I’m most excited for the performative male contest

‘So performative’: Kai Cenat’s clothing line Vivet isn’t even out but he’s getting dragged

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘The most forced sh*t I’ve ever seen’

Wait, did Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend actually date Brooklyn? The drama explained

Hebe Hancock

It’s apparently one of the reasons for the fallout

Stop what you’re doing, The Cambridge Tab is recruiting new writers and social media creators

Esther Knowles

Come to our open meeting on Monday 26th January, 5pm at The Maypole

Tallia

‘My mum won’t let me’: Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘first love’ shares wild insight about Victoria

Kieran Galpin

She claims she was painted like a ‘fame-hungry wannabe’

