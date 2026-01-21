The Tab

A comprehensive guide to working at Cambridge May Balls in 2026

Get applying before it’s too late

Nina Stockdale | Guides

If you’re looking to make some extra cash before the summer, working a May Ball or two is a great way to do it.

But as deadlines loom, and Lent workloads begin slowly piling up, trying to figure out which balls are still accepting applications and which haven’t even announced a date is an unwelcome headache.

Worry not: here is the comprehensive guide to May Ball worker applications! I’ll be listing the date, application deadline, pay, application link, and any other relevant information.

I’ll also include whether the ball is advertising half on/half off worker roles (meaning that you spend half the night working, and the other half indulging in the festivities).

The application deadlines for Jesus and Trinity have unfortunately now passed – but below are plenty more to choose from. 

Christ’s Soiree:

Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Application deadline: Friday 23rd January (so you might want to hurry!)

How to apply: Fill out an online form here

Pay: £15.07 an hour, with higher rates available for supervisors

Half on/half off: No

Extra info: There’s also 1-2 hours of compulsory paid training

Catz May Ball

Date: Thursday 25th June

Application deadline: Sunday 1st February 

How to apply: Fill out an online form here

Pay: National minimum wage

Half on/half off: No

Extra info: You can apply with a friend with the possibility of being paired together (there’s a question on the application form where you can give your friend’s name and CRSID)

Caius May Ball:

Most Read

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Application deadline: Tuesday 27th January

How to apply: Fill out an online form here 

Pay: Starting at £12.71 an hour, going up to £15-17 and hour for supervisors

Half on/half off: Yes

Emma May Ball:

Date: Sunday 21st June

Application deadline: Friday 6th February 

How to apply: For general work, fill out an online form here. There are separate forms for set up and clear up, as well as supervisor roles

Pay: £12.71 an hour for all workers except supervisors who will receive £15.40 an hour or £17 an hour for head supervisors

Half on/half off: No

Extra info: No interviews! While any student can apply for most of the positions, set up roles are reserved for Emma students only

Johns May Ball:

While the first round of applications for John’s May Ball has now closed, the “junior” setting and clearing up roles will open up later this term, so be on the lookout for any announcements. 

There are more updates to come

If none of these catch your eye, there may be more opportunities on the horizon. For example, Peterhouse May Ball, Newnham garden party, Tit Hall June Event, and King’s Affair have all recently confirmed dates – so keep your eyes peeled for those worker application forms. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Nina Stockdale | Guides

Read Next

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Labour MP urges Cambridge college to drop plans targeting private school admissions

Leeds and Cambridge University project will teach Muslim moonsighting practice

Latest
Tallia

‘My mum won’t let me’: Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘first love’ shares wild insight about Victoria

Kieran Galpin

She claims she was painted like a ‘fame-hungry wannabe’

Liam Reardon shuts down Love Island All Stars rumours with picture of his ‘new girlfriend’

Ellissa Bain

She’s stunning

Brooklyn Beckham Victoria first dance video

Real reason no one will release video of Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘hijacked’ first dance with Victoria

Suchismita Ghosh

There are only four people who could potentially leak it

New year, new you? The Birmingham Tab is looking for new writers

Ffion Williams

Come to our open meeting on Tuesday 27th January at 7pm in Joe’s

Nicola Peltz’s former stylist speaks out about her ‘bad energy’ amid Beckham family fallout

Hebe Hancock

He called her a ‘bad apple’

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged emails from Cole say it costs $300k

‘Grinding and nuzzling’: More shock details ‘reveal’ how Victoria danced on Brooklyn Beckham

Ellissa Bain

This is getting so messy

Cruz Beckham

‘Ride it, my pony’: Cruz Beckham gets messy as he wades into mum ‘grinding’ on Brooklyn drama

Kieran Galpin

Dude, that’s like literally your mum?!

KCL student was threatened to be ‘kicked out’ of her apartment despite paying £15,000 up front

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

Yuhe Shen was left ‘traumatised’ by the situation

A comprehensive guide to working at Cambridge May Balls in 2026

Nina Stockdale

Get applying before it’s too late

Tallia

‘My mum won’t let me’: Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘first love’ shares wild insight about Victoria

Kieran Galpin

She claims she was painted like a ‘fame-hungry wannabe’

Liam Reardon shuts down Love Island All Stars rumours with picture of his ‘new girlfriend’

Ellissa Bain

She’s stunning

Brooklyn Beckham Victoria first dance video

Real reason no one will release video of Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘hijacked’ first dance with Victoria

Suchismita Ghosh

There are only four people who could potentially leak it

New year, new you? The Birmingham Tab is looking for new writers

Ffion Williams

Come to our open meeting on Tuesday 27th January at 7pm in Joe’s

Nicola Peltz’s former stylist speaks out about her ‘bad energy’ amid Beckham family fallout

Hebe Hancock

He called her a ‘bad apple’

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged emails from Cole say it costs $300k

‘Grinding and nuzzling’: More shock details ‘reveal’ how Victoria danced on Brooklyn Beckham

Ellissa Bain

This is getting so messy

Cruz Beckham

‘Ride it, my pony’: Cruz Beckham gets messy as he wades into mum ‘grinding’ on Brooklyn drama

Kieran Galpin

Dude, that’s like literally your mum?!

KCL student was threatened to be ‘kicked out’ of her apartment despite paying £15,000 up front

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

Yuhe Shen was left ‘traumatised’ by the situation

A comprehensive guide to working at Cambridge May Balls in 2026

Nina Stockdale

Get applying before it’s too late