A comprehensive guide to working at Cambridge May Balls in 2026

If you’re looking to make some extra cash before the summer, working a May Ball or two is a great way to do it.

But as deadlines loom, and Lent workloads begin slowly piling up, trying to figure out which balls are still accepting applications and which haven’t even announced a date is an unwelcome headache.

Worry not: here is the comprehensive guide to May Ball worker applications! I’ll be listing the date, application deadline, pay, application link, and any other relevant information.

I’ll also include whether the ball is advertising half on/half off worker roles (meaning that you spend half the night working, and the other half indulging in the festivities).

The application deadlines for Jesus and Trinity have unfortunately now passed – but below are plenty more to choose from.

Christ’s Soiree:

Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Application deadline: Friday 23rd January (so you might want to hurry!)

How to apply: Fill out an online form here

Pay: £15.07 an hour, with higher rates available for supervisors

Half on/half off: No

Extra info: There’s also 1-2 hours of compulsory paid training

Catz May Ball :

Date: Thursday 25th June

Application deadline: Sunday 1st February

How to apply: Fill out an online form here

Pay: National minimum wage

Half on/half off: No

Extra info: You can apply with a friend with the possibility of being paired together (there’s a question on the application form where you can give your friend’s name and CRSID)

Caius May Ball:

Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Application deadline: Tuesday 27th January

How to apply: Fill out an online form here

Pay: Starting at £12.71 an hour, going up to £15-17 and hour for supervisors

Half on/half off: Yes

Emma May Ball:

Date: Sunday 21st June

Application deadline: Friday 6th February

How to apply: For general work, fill out an online form here. There are separate forms for set up and clear up, as well as supervisor roles

Pay: £12.71 an hour for all workers except supervisors who will receive £15.40 an hour or £17 an hour for head supervisors

Half on/half off: No

Extra info: No interviews! While any student can apply for most of the positions, set up roles are reserved for Emma students only

Johns May Ball:

While the first round of applications for John’s May Ball has now closed, the “junior” setting and clearing up roles will open up later this term, so be on the lookout for any announcements.

There are more updates to come

If none of these catch your eye, there may be more opportunities on the horizon. For example, Peterhouse May Ball, Newnham garden party, Tit Hall June Event, and King’s Affair have all recently confirmed dates – so keep your eyes peeled for those worker application forms.

