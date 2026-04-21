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Every steamy detail Justin Bieber has dished about his ‘crazy’ s*x life with Hailey

He doesn’t hold back

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Justin Bieber is the man of the moment after performing at Coachella, and he’s been *very* open about his sex life with Hailey over the years. She famously dropped some steamy details about their intimacy on Call Her Daddy, but here’s everything Justin has shared about it.

During a performance at The O2 in London, Justin said they have a “crazy” sex life and are literally at it all day. “So when I’m with my wife, we like to … You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy. That’s all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill – but we definitely do more of the chilling,” he said.

He also revealed that they often take out their frustrations on each other in the bedroom, and that’s what his entire song Take It Out On Me is about.

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A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

“At times, we all get frustrated and upset. My song Take It Out On Me on the new album is all about that. I’m letting my wife know that whatever is happening, however she feels, she can take it out on me — you know, in the sack, if you know what I mean,” he told The Sun.

Bieber insisted it’s not just a physical thing between them though. “It’s one thing to be attracted physically, but now I know it’s really more about being attracted to the whole of a person — to who they are. That’s what I’ve found now.”

The Baby singer has been very open about how they waited until marriage to have sex. That’s actually part of the reason they got married so quickly, after just three months, because they couldn’t wait to get in bed with each other. Before meeting Hailey, Bieber had been celibate for a year to deal with his “legitimate problem with sex”.

Justin told Vogue he felt like God “blessed” him with Hailey as a result of his celibacy. “I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that,” he said.

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A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

“I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behaviour.”

In fact, he actually wishes he’d saved himself completely for Hailey. “I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are and you learn from things,” he revealed. “If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage.”

On Call Her Daddy, Hailey said that “connection point” is what really turns her husband on. “It can be so many different things. It can be a connection thing, it can be a physical thing. For me, kissing is a big deal. We could literally just be laying down talking before, and just having a really fun conversation, and that is like really important,” she said.

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Featured image credit: Instagram 

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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