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‘I feel sick’: Euphoria episode three goes even harder with ‘degrading’ Cassie OF scenes

Chloe Cherry revealed it shocked her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The latest episode of Euphoria season three goes deeper into Cassie’s career as an OnlyFans model, and people are saying some of the scenes go way too far.

The third season of Euphoria has released only two episodes so far, but it’s already been heavily marked by controversy. Besides feeling like a very different show from its first two seasons, the plot line involving Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney, is being scrutinised by both viewers and the cast.

In the latest episode, Cassie wears a baby costume and poses provocatively for her OnlyFans account. She also dresses up in an American flag, poses completely nude with melted ice cream all over her face, and in a suggestive baseball player costume.

Cassie’s adult-content career grows as Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, helps her through her talent agency, despite their past bad blood.

Adult actress and Euphoria star Chloe Cherry revealed how she felt about Cassie’s storyline in an interview with Refinery29.

“For me, it just feels crazy as fuck to see somebody living like Cassie turn to sex work, like holy sh*t, that’s where we’re at with society?” she said. “OnlyFans and sex work have become more normalised, but it’s literally only because of capitalism and the economy getting worse; it has nothing to do with empowerment or power. The economy is horrible, that’s why people turn to it. I really think that OnlyFans.”

People on social media have been sharing their thoughts on these controversial scenes, calling out both Sam Levinson and Sydney Sweeney.

“Sydney Sweeney, you have to love yourself more,” one person on X said

Another person defended the actress, saying: “So if an actor plays a serial killer or torturer in a gruesome scene, does that mean they secretly hate themselves or lack self-respect? No, it’s called acting. The character isn’t the actor.”

It looks like this season of Euphoria will be capitalising a lot on shock value, so we’ll see what Sam Levinson has up his sleeves for Cassie and Nate’s wedding.

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More on: Celebrity Euphoria TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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