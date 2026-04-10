‘Boredom sparks creativity’: A look into Durham’s newest clothing brand, The Ellipsis Project

We spoke to founder Ollie, who told us about the importance of slowing down and finding creativity in stillness

1 hour ago

“Boredom sparks creativity”, it’s a phrase you’ve probably heard before. But for Durham student Ollie, it’s become the foundation of an entire fashion brand. The Ellipsis Project, named after the “dot dot dot” that represents a pause, is built on the idea of slowing down in a world that rarely stops.

We spoke to Ollie, a second-year Business Management student at Hild Bede College, to find out how boredom, stillness and a bit of spare time turned into one of Durham’s newest clothing brands.

From boredom to brand

The idea for The Ellipsis Project came in July 2025, not from a grand business plan, but from a moment of stillness. He told The Durham Tab: “I didn’t have much on,” Ollie said. “It came through a stillness where I had time to think.”

With just three lectures a week, he found himself with more free time than expected. Instead of filling it with distractions, he leaned into it. That’s when the idea clicked.

“I’ve always had an interest in fashion and little entrepreneurial things, like washing cars growing up,” he explained. “It all kind of came together.”

Designs started in his bedroom, experimenting with embroidery, patterns and simple, clean aesthetics. Within a month, the concept had developed into a full brand.

A growing Durham presence

Despite being less than a year old, the brand is already making waves locally.

The Ellipsis Project has sold over 100 pairs in Durham alone, with much of its outreach coming from pop-ups at Durham Market Square, including collaborations with Walk On. Runway shows with college societies like Cuth’s and Josephine Butler’s charity fashion shows have also helped bring the designs to life. They aim to collaborate with Trashion next term.

“It’s amazing seeing people actually wear it,” Ollie said. The brand is also building an online presence through Instagram and TikTok, with plans to expand even further.

Simple designs, bigger ideas

The Ellipsis Project focuses on minimal, wearable pieces, particularly linen and wide-leg trousers in solid colours and subtle patterns.

Spotting a gap in the market, Ollie leaned into simple, high-quality designs that appeal to students without breaking the bank. But the clothing is just one part of the story.

“The product came out of boredom, and so can anything else,” he said. Shoots in places like Sri Lanka, Thailand and London reflect that message, encouraging people to travel, be present and spend less time on their phones.

Challenging the fear of boredom

At the heart of The Ellipsis Project is a message that goes against the grain. They aim to differentiate beyond the mainstream, seeing boredom as power, and creativity the result of it.

We’re constantly stimulated, phones, social media, everything, especially in a world where boredom is often feared. But he believes that’s exactly where creativity lives.

There’s something powerful in just sitting with your thoughts, and often in these times, the most innovative ideas are born. It’s this mindset that shapes the brand, not just the clothes, but the wider concept.

A small team with big plans

While Ollie leads the project, he’s supported by a small but growing team, including friends Mark and Millie, who help represent the brand through events like Trashion, Durham’s only sustainable fashion show. Family support has also played a huge role.

Looking ahead, expansion is firmly on the cards, not just in fashion, but in concept. Future ideas include coffee vans, wellness collaborations, and even partnerships with yoga studios and retreats, all tied back to the central idea of stillness and focus.

Collaborations with Soundhaus, another Durham student start-up, are on the cards, with potential plans for joint events showcasing both brands’ individual expertise, combining the power of music, fashion and creativity into one.

More than just fashion

The Ellipsis Project also has a charitable side, working with organisations like Walk On and Trashion, contributing to causes such as The Brain Charity and The Halo Project through fashion events.

For Ollie, it’s about using the brand as a platform for something bigger. Its a way to disconnect from the overwhelming force of social media, and appreciate stillness as something perhaps able to spark the most unexpected creations.

What’s next?

New drops are already on the way, with colours like burgundy and blossom set to launch in the coming months, just in time for more runway events. But at its core, the message stays the same. In a world that never switches off, The Ellipsis Project is asking a simple question: what happens if you do?

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.