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Credit: Emily Hart

Hot influencer unmasked as Indian med student, and he’s earned thousands tricking ‘dumb’ men

I don’t condone scamming, butttt

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Popular pro-MAGA influencer Emily Hart has been unmasked as a 22-year-old aspiring orthopaedic surgeon from northern India.

Like many prospective doctors, Sam’s fledgling medical career has been hindered by a lack of funds. He tried several side hussels to no avail, and then it hit him: Use AI to generate pictures of a hot influencer.

Fast forward a bit, and Sam has earned thousands from “super dumb” Republicans in the US. The story is wild.

Credit: Emily Hart/Facebook

Credit: Emily Hart

Influencer Emily Hart is not actually a real person

After deciding that he wanted to enter the thirst trap space on Instagram, Sam tried out a number of more generic profiles. None of them slapped, so he asked Gemini for advice.

“If you create a generic ‘hot girl,’ you’re competing with a million other models,” it told him, according to Sam’s new interview in Wired.

He needed a niche, so Gemini suggested that he use “cheat code” in the form of a pro-republican, Donald Trump-loving, gun-shooting blonde. Emily Hart was born in January of last year, posting things right-wingers in the States tend to enjoy.

To really hammer home the point, he was captioning the posts like, “If you want a reason to unfollow: Christ is king, abortion is murder, and all illegals must be deported”, and “POV: You were assigned intelligence at birth, but you identify as liberal.”

Credit: Emily Hart/Facebook

Credit: Emily Hart/Facebook

It had the desired effect, and soon Sam was racking up views, likes, and support for this completely fabricated woman. Naturally, he created Fanvue for Emily, which is essentially OnlyFans, and started selling merch with lines like ”PTSD: Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats” on.

“I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student,” he told Wired. “In India, even in professional jobs, you can’t make this amount of money. I haven’t seen any easier way to make money online.”

As for why it works, it’s actually quite simple: MAGA fanboys are “super dumb.”

Credit: Emily Hart/Facebook

Credit: Emily Hart/Facebook

“Democrats know that it’s AI slop, so they don’t engage as much,” Sam said. “The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people—like, super dumb people. And they fall for it.”

Shockingly, Sam isn’t even the only one. Wired reporter Ej Dickson detailed a number of AI accounts making big bucks, and even on Instagram now, they’re not hard to miss.

Sam’s name was changed to protect his privacy and a potential move to the US after graduating.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Emily Hart

More on: AI Influencers Politics Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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