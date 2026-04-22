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Inquest confirms tragic details about death of TOWIE’s Jordan Wright, who was found in a ‘ditch’

An autopsy was carried out on April 13

Kieran Galpin | News
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Yesterday, an inquest into the death of TOWIE’s Jordan Wright revealed that the reality TV star had been found in a “drainage ditch” in Thailand after his passing.

Jordan Wright, who had taken part in The Only Way is Essex and Ex on the Beach, was found dead on the Thai island of Phuket on March 14th.

“The guest was identified as Mr Jordan Wright, a British national, whom the hotel had been unable to contact. A search of the room revealed no signs of forced entry or other irregularities,” Police chief Sutthirak Chuthong, from Choeng Thale district station, said at the time.

“Hotel records showed that he had checked in alone and was due to check out on March 13, but staff reported that he never checked out. CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area.”

Details soon emerged, with his housemate alleging that he’d been experiencing “mental health episodes of paranoia and psychosis” whilst in Phuket.

After being repatriated to Essex, a post-mortem examination was conducted at Basildon Hospital, with some findings revealed in this week’s inquest.

The inquest into Jordan Wright’s death has been adjourned

At a hearing in Chelmsford on Tuesday, court co-ordinator Matthew Austin detailed the case, telling the court that Jordan “was spending time in Thailand” and “was discovered in a drainage” ditch. His death was confirmed at 12:30 local time.

Specifically, he was discovered face down in a ditch off Bang Thao 2 Alley, which is in Thalang district’s sub-district, Choeng Thale, in Phuket.

Though a full autopsy was completed at Basildon Hospital on April 13, doctors are still waiting for the full toxicology report to come in. Officials are also still waiting for reports from Thailand.

Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brooke adjourned the inquest until September, when more detailed findings will be made public.

“I do offer his family, friends and loved ones my deepest condolences on this tragic loss of life,” he said.

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Featured image credit: Jordan Wright/Instagram

More on: Celebrity News Reality TV
Kieran Galpin | News
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