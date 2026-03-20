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Thailand police issue update after former TOWIE star Jordan Wright found dead in canal

The Only Way is Essex has also issued a statement

Hebe Hancock | News
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Police in Thailand have shared a new update following the death of reality TV star Jordan Wright, who was found in a drainage canal aged 33.

Jordan, who previously appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Ex on the Beach, was discovered lying face down in the water wearing a grey shirt and black trousers, with no shoes.

A spokesperson for The Only Way is Essex said in a statement: “Everyone at Towie sends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jordan Wright at this very sad time.”

Police believe Jordan may have been in the water for up to two days before he was found. He had moved to Thailand in December, previously telling friends he was looking forward to a “very exciting year ahead”.

Police chief Sutthirak Chuthong, from Choeng Thale district station, said officers had been in contact with the hotel where Jordan had been staying.

“The guest was identified as Mr Jordan Wright, a British national, whom the hotel had been unable to contact. A search of the room revealed no signs of forced entry or other irregularities.

“Hotel records showed that he had checked in alone and was due to check out on March 13, but staff reported that he never checked out. CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area.

“His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered. We are still waiting for the autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine whether drugs were present in his system.

“The case remains under investigation while we wait for the official autopsy results. CCTV footage related to the incident is part of the case file and cannot be released at this stage.

“We cannot confirm the exact cause of death until the autopsy results are released. If relatives or friends have concerns about the cause of death, they can contact the police station.”

A keycard for the Coco Phuket Bangtao Hotel was found in his pocket, while his phone was recovered nearby on the canal bank. Investigators have said there were no signs of a struggle or physical assault.

Jordan appeared in 17 episodes of The Only Way Is Essex in 2018, after first appearing on Ex on the Beach the year before. He later returned to his job as a firefighter after leaving the show.

Tributes from former co-stars have begun to pour in. Chloe Brockett wrote “rest in peace Jordan”, while Liam Blackwellsaid: “Miss you already, brother. Glad I got to see you in Thailand a couple of months ago. Big love to all your Family.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Celebrity News Reality TV
Hebe Hancock | News
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