TOWIE star Jordan Wright felt ‘lost’ and ‘really struggled’ mentally prior to his death

'I lost a huge part of myself and my sense of purpose'

Former TOWIE star Jordan Wright was tragically found in a drainage canal on Sunday, and the star had been open about his mental health prior to his death.

Jordan was reportedly seen on CCTV behaving erratically outside of a hotel shortly before his body was found at 12:30pm local time.

There were no signs of an assault or struggle and his phone was found on a nearby bank. Employees at the hotel he was staying at informed the police he was due to check out on March 13th.

A FDCO spokesperson said at the time: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities”.

Lieutenant Colonel Thongchai Matitham added: “At around 12.30pm on Saturday, March 14, a worker from Myanmar harvesting morning glory vegetables came across the body and alerted the police station.”

He also confirmed that the TOWIE star has not been found wearing any shoes, and that Jordan Wright seemed “restless” before his death.

“An iPhone 17 was discovered on the bank nearby and had not fallen into the water. No other valuables were found, and the deceased was not wearing shoes.

“CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area. His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered.”

Jordan had previously opened up about the impact leaving TOWIE had on his mental health in 2023.

Sharing that he’d rejoined the firefighting service, he wrote at the time: “An incredibly emotional day for me today to say the least. This was me at 19 years old when I first joined the fire brigade.

“I had [an] enjoyable career for six years before I resigned to pursue a life in the limelight of reality tv. A choice that left me hugely unfulfilled, stagnant & lost.

“People think it’s glitz & glamour but the truth is very far from public perception, I really struggled. When I left I lost a huge part of myself and my sense of purpose.

“Those of you close to me understand just how much I’ve struggled to find direction. I appreciate every single one of you that has walked the twisty path of uncertainty you will never understand just how much your support meant. You mean the absolute world to me. Redemption is a road that we all walk at some stage in our lives.”

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