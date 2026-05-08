Chelsea finally reveals whether she and Jimmy are in a relationship after Love Is Blind

I won’t lie, I’m way too personally invested in whether Jimmy and Chelsea have rekindled their relationship after Love Is Blind and now Chelsea has spoken more about where they stand.

Jimmy and Chelsea previously admitted that if they hadn’t met on Love Is Blind they’d still be together.

Chelsea admitted that she thinks they would have worked outside the show, saying that if they’d “met in the real world in a bar, we would’ve worked because we are so good together.”

She explained that the pair struggle to stay away from each other, continuing: “I think we just gravitate towards each other, no matter what. We obviously couldn’t stay away from each other. It was six months, maybe, and we were just gravitating towards each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Blackwell (@chelseadblackwell)



At the end of last year Jimmy announced that he was going to be moving into the same apartment complex as Chelsea for a few months, and the two were frequently going out for dinner dates together.

In an interview with TMZ, Jimmy finally addressed what the relationship between him and Chelsea currently looks like after Love Is Blind, saying: “We went to a Friendsgiving together, she’s still a good friend of mine. What’s interesting with Chelsea and I, what a lot of people don’t really understand because I feel like the reunion with us never really gave people a ton of answers.

“If they were to film the reunion right after the episodes you’d get people’s real opinions of each other right? But because there’s a ten month period between filming and the show coming out, you really have a lot of time to digest and think about things and not act out of emotions.

“But then also when they started releasing our episodes, then they asked us to come back for the finale. And so it gave us a chance to really have a fresh start as friends and we kind of just had each other’s back through that. And we’ve been close ever since.

“Stay tuned, I mean I’m single, I’m going to put myself out there to whatever opportunities come my way, I want to find someone and I’ll leave it at that.”

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Chelsea answered some questions from her followers, with one asking: “Can you and Jimmy just be in love again! I love you both together!!” Honestly same.

She responded: “I think our boy has a few things going on at the moment! @jimmypresnell catch him on the new season of Perfect Match!” I’m still holding out hope that Chelsea is going to arrive as a surprise single on the new season…

Another asked: “How can you and Jimmy be friends? Seemed like a lot of hurt?” Chelsea replied: “There’s no denying that at all. What we had was very real of course and on a silver platter for the world to see.

“But we also filmed three years ago. There is so much space where we both really have worked on ourselves and it’s really special to be able to have each other. This industry is wild and we went into it together. So forever grateful for that.”

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