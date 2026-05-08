Did Amanda Frances just savagely confirm whether she’ll return to RHOBH?

Amanda Frances has confirmed whether she’ll be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after months of rumours speculated she was leaving after one season. It may be an unpopular opinion, but she replied to a post saying she deserves a second season.

She’s commented on an X post that says Amanda “100% deserves a second season” with, “WHY WOULD I WANT TO DO THAT AGAIN?” People are theorising that she only went on the Bravo show to promote her own business, but she barely got along with her co-stars.

Amanda currently offers to teach courses such as Money Mentality Makeover, which has led to some uproar and controversy over how effective they are. She works as a spiritual coach and claims that she’s helping women create wealth through mindset shifts.

She responded to backlash on her business, telling The Cut: “It’s hard to build a business if you believe you’re taking people’s money. I believe in value exchange. People who value it pay for my work again and again and if they didn’t like it, we wouldn’t have repeat buyers.”

Amanda also said that customers shouldn’t be using her courses as an excuse to rack up debt, and despite all the chaos she’s caused on the show, people want her back because they think she’s at least bringing something new. She’s now shutting down any hope of this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Frances (@xoamandafrances)

Amanda has recently spoken out about how she has a masters in counselling, and therefore is able to stay emotionally regulated on RHOBH. She said: “I spent the better part of this past year being doubted. Publicly. Loudly. My business questioned. My grief distorted.”

She added: “My worldview mocked. Externally? A bit of a mess. Internally? I was mostly f*ing fine. Why? Because I understood the assignment. I don’t care about some people. I care about you. The ones who feel something here. Who wants more.”

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