Amid wild rumours, has Amanda Frances really left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

She literally just got here?!

If you’ve been watching RHOBH season 15 with one eye on the group drama and the other on your phone, you’ve probably clocked the whispers. Is Amanda Frances leaving the show?!

Between tense cast showdowns, a whole lot of side-eye around her past, and the internet’s favourite hobby, the rumour mill has been working overtime.

But before we start lighting candles for a one-season wonder exit, let’s rewind to where this story started, and what’s actually been confirmed so far.

Where did the rumours Amanda is leaving RHOBH come from?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @therealhousewiveszone

The ‘Amanda leaving’ narrative seems to have kicked off in classic Bravo-fandom fashion… a headline-style post doing the rounds online claiming she “leaves #RHOBH early” and “stops filming mid-season” after feuds escalate.

That screenshot is the one Amanda herself referenced when she finally addressed the chatter.

And honestly? The timing made the rumour feel extra believable. Amanda’s had a bumpy rookie run, clashing with Dorit Kemsley, being pulled into messy group dynamics, and getting grilled about her past.

When a newbie feels under attack, people start assuming an escape plan is inevitable.

Add to that the way RHOBH is edited… one episode you’re central to the chaos, the next you’re barely getting a confessional. Viewers sometimes read that as “she walked,” when it can just be production choosing a different A-plot that week.

So yes, the rumour didn’t come from nowhere. It came from the perfect cocktail of online gossip, intense on-screen conflict, and viewers trying to connect dots faster than Bravo drops trailers.

Debunked: Amanda Frances leaves RHOBH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@virtualrealitea)

Amanda has directly denied that she’s left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In response to the “leaves early” claim, she posted that it wasn’t true and said she had her final interview, Watch What Happens Live, and the reunion “on my calendar.”

Andy Cohen also backed that up publicly. On February 9, 2026, he addressed the question on his SiriusXM show and stated that she did not quit halfway through filming, full stop.

Plus, the show itself is basically a receipt in itself. Bravo’s midseason trailer features Amanda in upcoming scenes, including a tense dinner moment where she pushes back on the group’s line of questioning.

If she’d genuinely “stopped filming mid-season,” we wouldn’t be seeing her embedded in the second-half storyline like that.

So, for now, we can stay sat as the drama unfolds with Amanda Frances remaining a RHOBH star.

