There’s a huge feud breaking out between Amanda Frances and the Selling Sunset cast

I can’t escape this ongoing drama between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie, Amanda Frances, and the Selling Sunset cast. Davina Portraz is usually the one she goes all guns blazing against, and there’s now a pretty huge online feud breaking out.

A resurfaced clip came out of Amanda brutally firing Davina as her real estate agent, when she was trying to sell a house. That went viral when Amanda joined the RHOBH cast, and now she’s made a load of claims about exactly why she ended up firing her.

During the old Selling Sunset clip, Davina admitted that the RHOBH star Amanda Frances “has not been the easiest to work with” as a client. Amanda ended up telling her that she wanted to work with “multiple agents,” this was a “problem” for Davina.

Amanda revealed in a Virtual Realitea interview that Davina “helped her find her first house in Bel-Air” and that she was “wonderful”. She explained that she had finished the kitchen renovation six hours before, and claimed Davina “knew she was fired” before filming.

Apparently, Amanda “did Selling Sunset a favour” by allowing them to film in her house, despite having people planned to move in a few days later. Now, Davina has come out to say: “I love how obsessed she is with me! I wish she was professional enough to ‘fire me’.”

She added: “She used to me to get max airtime, ghosted and only replied when cameras were involved.” Christine Quinn has piped up to say: “@davinaportraz IS wonderful. Can’t speak the same for you,” while Heather Rae El Moussa said: “The math ain’t matching.”

Maya Vander wrote: “I’m sorry but Amanda screwed Davina behind the scenes so she needs to stop talking bad. Amanda asked Davina to be on Selling Sunset…” Nicole Young has also commented and said: “She was wonderful but you fired her? Make it make sense.”

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