I’m a 38 year old virgin and my entire storyline on Age of Attraction was axed from the show

So, it turns out that a 38 year old virgin called Ashley Wottring participated in Age of Attraction, but her storyline ended up being cut entirely?! Here’s what she’s said about the whole situation.

She took to TikTok to reveal more about the story, saying: “I’m 39 years old. I was 38 when the show filmed, and when it comes to my dating life, I’ve honestly been single for as long as I can remember. I’m just a big believer that when you know, you know, and I don’t want to waste time trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.”

@fashionatelyme Nervous about sharing what I did at the end. 😬 Spilling some tea about my time on Age of Attraction, the new dating show on Netflix. Going on a dating show isn’t exactly something I thought was in my future but life tends to take us down unexpected paths. I was very prayerful about the decision and trusted that God would take me where he wanted me to go. #datingshow #realitytv #ageofattraction #netflixoriginal #netflix ♬ original sound – Ashley Wottring

She revealed that she didn’t actually apply to be on the show, saying: “I actually did not apply to be on the show. Someone else was reached out to over social media, and they’re like, ‘I’m married, but you have to meet my friend Ashley.’

“And on my 38th birthday, I got a text and said, ‘Don’t hate me, but,’ and she’s like, ‘I just gave your name to a casting director.’ If it was any day other than my birthday, I’m honestly not sure I would have even answered.”

Ashley continued: “But once you get to a certain age and you really want to be married, you really want to have kids, birthdays can be a little bit tough, because it’s that biological clock reminder that ‘time’s a-ticking, girl, you gotta find someone soon.'”

Ashley explained that she was “very prayerful about the decision” to get involved in Age of Attraction, and left it in God’s hands to “open the door” or “close it” for who she found on the show.

And it seems like the show might have been a success for her, as she revealed: “While I can’t say yet if I’m dating anyone from the show or if I’m still single, I will say this: I made two very strong connections on my end, and it was, for me, a very healing process,” she said.

“Because it had been so long since I had felt for a guy, that I was starting to actually think, ‘Did I break? Can I still have feelings?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wottring (@fashionatelyme)



But the biggest thing about Ashley is that the axed Age of Attraction cast member is actually still a virgin age 38, as she’s waiting until marriage.

She explained: “There is probably one thing about me that has really affected my dating life. I’m going to start to talk about it more, but it’s something that I haven’t really talked about in a really long time outside of my close circle. That is that I’m a virgin waiting for marriage. I know. Take it in.”

As the video concluded, Wottring said she plans to keep speaking about her personal and dating life online, as she knows there are people who can relate.

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