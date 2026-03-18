Son of Survivor contestants Brad and Monica Culpepper dies in tragic accident at 28

He passed away from injuries sustained over the weekend

28 year old Rex Culpepper, the son of Survivor contestants Brad and Monica Culpepper has tragically passed following injuries sustained in a bike accident.

Rex was involved in a dirt bike accident on Saturday and passed away on Monday due to his injuries.

He was previously a quarterback at Syracuse University, with the team releasing a statement following the tragic news: “Our Orange family mourns the loss of Rex Culpepper, who passed away this weekend at the age of 28.

“Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fierce as he lived life. Our hearts are with the Culpepper family & all those who loved him.”

Rex had been diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018, but after 100 hours of chemotherapy was declared cancer free the same year.

He also announced his engagement to Savanna Morgan just last month, with his fiancée sharing a tribute to Rex following his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by savannaッ (@savannaxmorgan)



She wrote: ” No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only six short years after meeting. Rex didn’t always believe in soulmates but towards the end he told me that he didn’t realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other.

“And one thing about us is that we lived every single day like it was our last. We did every little thing that we set our minds to, between learning new skills and hobbies, and traveling to new places, there was never any free time with us and not a moment spent apart. I don’t regret a single day in our six years.”

Survivor contestants Brad and Monica Culpepper has not yet publicly commented on their son’s tragic passing.

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