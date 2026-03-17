Chelsea slams reports she’s quit Selling Sunset as ‘fake news’, so what’s going on?!

'If you plan on firing me, do it loudly and proudly'

The world of Selling Sunset has been plunged into chaos after it was confirmed that Christine Quinn would return after four years, but what about Chelsea?

Well, according to Us Weekly, an insider confirmed that both Christine Quinn and Heather will be returning, with Chrishell, Nicole and Chelsea “not coming back.”

Chelsea was involved in some serious drama with Mary last season, but she’s now publicly slammed claims she’s quit Selling Sunset.

Taking to Threads, Chelsea wrote a number of statements seemingly about the claims she’s left the show.

She wrote: “You do know you can’t take what’s meant for me right? If you plan on firing me, do it loudly and proudly and state the reason. If I decide to leave of my own accord, I’ll make that clear as well.”

This has led some people to believe that production is trying to do what they did to Heather, where they didn’t fire her outright from the show, but just ended up ghosting her and not renewing her contract.

She continued: “Don’t believe anything unless it comes from me myself, I don’t talk to press. Don’t come with games, disrespect, or weird behavior. All this fake information circulating about me leaving selling sunset seems like someone planted it.”

She also posted a screenshot of an article which claimed she’d left the show and described it as “fake news.”

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