People are convinced Nathan and Gael from Below Deck have split, and here’s the evidence

Nathan and Gael made history as the first couple to have a baby after meeting on Below Deck. However, there’s rumours they may have now split, as she no longer appears to be following his page, but contradictory to those rumours, they still have a joint TikTok page.

There’s been multiple uploads of Gael enjoying motherhood with their baby, but Nathan doesn’t feature in those. She last posted a photo with Nathan (which isn’t just Below Deck promo) and their child back in December 2025, so things are looking rather suspicious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Gallagher (@nathanjgallagher_)

Nathan and Gael rekindled on the most recent season of Below Deck, and everyone’s been rooting for them. What we do know is he is constantly away from the family home, as he’s been running a boat and yachting, while Gael looks after their months-old baby.

Weirdly, Nathan still follows her, while their joint TikTok has been made private. One person speculated: “She hasn’t mentioned him in any of her posts since last year, and her feed used to be flooded with lovey dovey posts of them. They definitely split.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

He posted a story with her and the baby just two days ago, before leaving for charter, even though he said he’d be coming off social media until June. Another piece of evidence confirming they are on good terms is they went to co-star Aesha’s wedding together!

Around the Lunar New Year in February, Gael posted about the Fire Horse Chinese New Year bringing a “new chapter” and it really alluded to her being single, people think. She received loads of comments asking her if her and Nathan broke up, and deleted the post.

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