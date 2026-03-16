Hazel Choi and Sunghun’s video gets backlash after controversial questions about Mina Sue

Hyeseon, otherwise known as Hazel Choi who appeared on season three of Single’s Inferno, decided to film a vlog with Sunghun, who also goes by the name, Samuel Lee. However, the whole conversation received a load of backlash, as people said she spoke over him.

She’s also limited her comment section on Instagram, after getting criticised for her interview skills and talking over Sunghun too much. But the main backlash came from her comments about Choi Mina Sue, as she asked him if he’d like her if she didn’t speak English.

Sunghun confirmed that he’d still be attracted to her, as he felt interested in her before knowing she could speak English. He went on to reveal his type is “sweet, kind and genuine,” before Hazel Choi told him: “But she’s not sweet to you in the show.”

Since the video, Hazel and Mina Sue are following each other on Instagram, so there’s no obvious bad blood there. People are convinced they spoke about it and cleared everything up, but as Hazel has been so honest about her opinions on the cast, some are disagreeing.

Some are saying she was “too insistent on her views of Mina Sue” while they apparently “praised Sunghun for not letting her run a bad narrative and correcting her”. She’s now come out to apologise, which was done before she went ahead and deleted the interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 최혜선 (@hazelchoiii)

There’s a lot of really disappointed people, who felt the interview was decent, and don’t believe she needed to remove it. But someone wrote: “She could have rephrased it better. Her interview skills were really lacking. She could have said editing plays a major role.”

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