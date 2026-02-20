Choi Mina Sue claps back at the brutal Single’s Inferno digs made about her, and it’s savage

She's not having any of it

If there’s one thing Single’s Inferno fans are gonna do, it’s pick a “villain” and run a marathon with it.

And this season, that label got slapped on Choi Mina Sue so fast, Netflix viewers barely saw it coming.

But Mina Sue isn’t doing the usual post-show apology tour. She’s in her cool, collected, and slightly deadly with her wording era.

Here’s what’s been said, what actually happened, and how Mina Sue responded when the shade got a little too loud.

So… what exactly were the brutal digs about Mina Sue?

On the show, Mina Sue’s messy love triangle energy became a studio-panel obsession, especially when her choices read as flirting with multiple men at once.

That’s what sparked the “leading people on” chatter online, and also fed into the panel’s harsher commentary.

The most replayed moment? When Hong Jin-kyung basically hit her with an “enough already” vibe after Mina Sue floated, leaving while “holding hands with both men,” and the tone reportedly got sharper from there.

The moment production reportedly stepped in

Things got so stern that the show itself acknowledged it. In episode eight, after Mina Sue brushed off Song Seungil telling her he was focused on one person, the panel openly admitted their comments can go too far.

Hong Jin-kyung explained that production sometimes “educates” them during breaks if they’re being too harsh, and they return to speak more gently.

By episode nine, Hong Jin-kyung gave Mina Sue a formal on-air apology, saying they’d talked about her a lot and that she was sorry.

Mina Sue’s clap back

Here’s where Mina Sue gets savage. When asked about being branded the villain, she didn’t crumble, she reframed it.

She said it “didn’t feel that bad,” and that someone can be a villain to one person and a hero to another, calling the label “interesting” and even “amusing.”

And about the panel’s reactions specifically? Mina Sue said she didn’t seek the clips out, but they found her anyway through shorts and media, so she chose not to spiral by watching everything.

Then she hit the ultimate reality TV power move: she basically implied the panel had a job to do, and she even laughed at herself, saying she did “a lot of weird things” too.

The Hong Jin-kyung meeting was… weirdly wholesome?

The plot twist nobody expected… Mina Sue says when she finally met Hong Jin-kyung at a wrap-up party, Jin-kyung approached her brightly, apologised right away, and even asked for a photo, thanking Mina Sue for making the show fun.

And the “apple photo” that made the rounds? Mina Sue said that the concept was her idea.

She admitted she hesitated because she worried people would criticise her even more for posing with Jin-kyung after the on-screen shade, but she appreciated how professional Jin-kyung was, and said the panellists apologised to the cast in a moment that felt “heartwarming.”

Mina Sue also acknowledged filming took an emotional toll, she described it as intense, unpredictable, and said she “broke down” at one point before pulling herself together.

So yeah: the “beef” was real, but the aftermath is giving something rarer, accountability and a contestant who refuses to be flattened into a one-word edit.

Mina Sue isn’t begging to be liked. She’s just standing there, glittering, like: “Call me a villain if you want… I’m still the main character.”

